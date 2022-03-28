Growth was front and center at Monday night's community forum hosted by Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd.
The forum, which began at 5:30 at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, covered the going-ons of City Hall, as well as updates to the city's District 4, which Boyd represents, and new initiatives.
The meeting was attended by approximately 53 residents and staff members combined.
Roads were a big issue, and Boyd pointed out that Bunny Trail and Watercrest Road have indeed been financed. However, he also said that the reconstruction and maintenance of priority roads takes time. To that point, Jeff Reynolds, Killeen's executive director of public works, said that fixing Killeen's streets is a daunting task.
"Every street in Killeen needs some form of maintenance," Reynolds said. "If you don't see it happening in your area, know that it's coming."
Bunny Trail was a hot topic, with several residents asking how the road project was coming.
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh explained that the city has completed extensive studies and surveys for the roadway, and that Killeen is leaning towards reducing the thoroughfare to a three-lane road. This is so the Texas Department of Transportation will allow the city to install traffic signals, which it currently cannot because the road's traffic density is not high enough.
Crime was another major issue, and Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble as well as Lt. Michael Sousounis spoke to crime in District 4 and across the city.
According to Sousounis, the majority of crimes committed in District 4 are burglaries of motor vehicles, a significant majority of which are cars that are unlocked or that have been left running at a convenience store.
Sousounis siad that the best way to reduce crime is for residents to lock their car doors. Additionally, Sousounis said that a significant number of burglaries occur to cars that have firearms.
"Don't leave your firearms in your car," he said.
Joe Brown, the city's executive director of Recreation Services, provided a brief update regarding Killeen's new Parks Master Plan. Brown made special note of an upcoming "parkland dedication ordinance," which is a process for allowing private individuals to donate land for public use. According to Brown, this ordinance, once passed, will play a crucial role in providing much needed acreage for Killeen, which is "woefully behind" in terms of park acreage.
Karl Green, area director for Oncor, said Monday that the company recognizes the significant amount of power outages that occurred near Goodnight Ranch. Greene said that a number of outages was caused by a "floating conductor" which shorted out the lines.
Council members Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams were present at the meeting, as well as Councilman Michael Boyd. According to Killeen's City Charter, this does constitute a quorum. The city did not post public notice a quorum would be met at the meeting.
Speaking after the meeting, Boyd pointed out that Wilkerson and Williams both live in District 4 and that they attended the meeting as residents.
