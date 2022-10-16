Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd (District 4) is scheduled to host a community forum on Wednesday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
In a news release, Boyd said he plans to talk about roads, crime, speeding, parks, trails and green space.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd (District 4) is scheduled to host a community forum on Wednesday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
In a news release, Boyd said he plans to talk about roads, crime, speeding, parks, trails and green space.
City staff members are expected to be on hand to answer questions.
The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m., at 1001 Leadership Place. The public is invited.
District 4 covers west Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.