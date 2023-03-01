The candidates for three Killeen City Council seats up for grabs in the May election appear to agree that the next police chief should be much like the current one.
“For the city of Killeen — with its unique structure and its relationship to The Great Place, Fort Hood — the police chief who comes in needs to deal with morale, (be) very innovative and has a background in civilian military interaction,” District 2 incumbent Riakos Adams said during a political forum on Monday night.
Adams and the other candidates were asked several questions during the forum hosted by the Herald at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, including what the are looking for in a new police chief.
“The ideal relationship is having communication and having collaboration,” Adams’ challenger, Joseph Solomon, said. “I believe that we need a police chief that would be similar to our Chief (Charles) Kimble. He’s a motivator and he’s worked ... not only with the department but also with the council.”
Kimble retired on Jan. 27 but signed a contract nine days earlier to become interim chief on Feb. 13. The “temporary employee agreement” allows Kimble to remain interim chief for no more than 12 weeks.
“I think the ,,, City Council has had a very good relationship with Chief Kimble,” District 3 candidate Patsy Bracey said. “The person (next chief) is going to have to be dedicated to the city and realize this is a very culturally divided people from all over the world. This is a military town. People are in and out of here every two years. Being prior military, I think that is why he functioned as well as he did.”
District 3 incumbent Nina Cobb said Kimble’s successor has “to be able to communicate.”
And “we’ve got to involve our community — not only in the programs that we have but involve them in the programs that our police chief has,” she said. “Sometimes, we just need to initiate communication with our community. Chief Kimble is a man of integrity, and he has worked hard in our city. We’re not going to know every time there’s a crime issue. We can put corrective means in place. That is what our council does. That is what our chief does. That is what our police department does ... so that our city will be safe.”
District 1 incumbent Jessica Gonzalez provided her perspective on the next police chief.
“It’s going to be very important that they are a clear, concise communicator,” she said. “This person ... needs to be an out-of-the- box thinker (and) community-focused — not only to bring the force together but also (to) bring a presence that is peaceful and unifying in our community. It’s going to be most important that they are a unifier.”
Gonzalez’s challenger, Gabriel Montalvo, said Kimble’s successor must have “vision.”
“I think that the next police chief ... is someone that carries the vision of the convening City Council,” he said. “One of the things I admire so much about Chief Kimble is that he ... actually cared about being present in the community. The City Council has to have an open and honest and frank relationship with the new incoming chief.”
District 4 representative Michael Boyd was invited to but did not attend the forum. He is unopposed in the May 6 city election.
On Nov. 29, 2022, more than five years after he was hired, Kimble, 53, announced his intention to retire from the city of Killeen, effective Jan. 27. Officials have begun their search for a new police chief.
The city has entered a professional services agreement with Public Sector Search & Consulting of Rocklin, California, for $49,500.
Kimble’s successor is expected to be hired by May.
Council members in August 2017 unanimously confirmed Kimble’s appointment by then-City Manager Ron Olson. Before coming to Killeen, Kimble was in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he spent five years as assistant police chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.