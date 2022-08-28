A Killeen developer who wants to bypass the city’s new architectural and site design standards will not be allowed to build more than 400 homes in the Levy Crossing planned unit development if construction is not consistent with those standards.

And it’s not negotiable, council members said.

A sign is seen showing that property in the 6600 block of South Fort Hood Street is being rezoned in a planned unit development where about 400 homes are expected to be built.
This aerial view shows where a planned unit development of about 400 homes will be built in the 6600 block of South Fort Hood Street. JOF Developers has submitted a request to the Killeen City Council to amend PUD setback lines that would trigger certain clauses in the city's new architectural and site design standards.
JOF Developers has submitted a request to the Killeen City Council to amend setback lines in the planned unit development ordinance that would trigger certain clauses in the new architectural and site design standards approved by the city in May 2022. The 109-acre PUD was approved in 2020 in the 6600 block of South Fort Hood Street.

