In November, the NRP Group paid out approximately $350,000 in “closing fees” to the Killeen Public Facilities Corporation — a board comprised primarily of the Killeen City Council — who then gifted the funds to the city of Killeen.
During the November PFC meeting, City Council members offered suggestions for the money’s use, including housing subsidization and youth programming.
Tomorrow, the City Council will discuss the future of the $350,000, though the general consensus at November’s Public Facility Corporation meeting appeared to be that the City Council would use the funds for nonprofit organizations. During that same meeting, several nonprofit sports organizations also petitioned for the monies.
There appears to be a strong push for nonprofit funding as Tuesday’s request for a future agenda item by Councilman Ken Wilkerson noted that the funding was earmarked for nonprofit organizations.
Discussion Tuesday also focused on the establishment of a funding pool and oversight board to distribute the monies on an approved basis.
Tonight’s meeting is expected to clarify the exact nature of the funding pool and how the monies will be distributed.
The Killeen City Council meets every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
Agendas for the meeting can be found online at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
