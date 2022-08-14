A 17-year Killeen employee, Holli Clements, has been chosen to become city attorney to succeed Traci Briggs.
City Manager Kent Cagle “appointed (Clements) as the interim city attorney” after Briggs retired in June. “She is currently serving in this role. (Cagle) offered a conditional promotional offer to (Clements),” the city noted in documents last week.
Killeen City Council members are scheduled to discuss Clements’ appointment during a workshop meeting on Tuesday. The following week, they’re expected to vote on her confirmation.
“Staff recommends (approving) the appointment of ... Clements as the city of Killeen’s city attorney because (she) brings over (17) years of progressively responsible experience in municipal law,” according to city documents.
Clements was one of 15 candidates to apply for city attorney. The position pays $194,000 — up from the $170,568.11 salary Briggs received until her retirement to take a job at Central Texas College.
Clements started her career in public service in 2003 as an assistant county attorney and district attorney in Milam County. In 2005, she was hired in Killeen as assistant city attorney (courts) and remained in that role until 2013, when she became deputy city attorney (public works).
Seven years later, she was named Killeen’s deputy city attorney.
Also on Tuesday, council members are scheduled to discuss the appointment of Hector Gomez as city secretary. He was among 102 candidates for that job that pays $86,000 annually.
“Fifty-four candidates met or exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position, with one candidate having current city secretary experience,” city documents show. “An interview took place on (Aug. 1, 2022) with a panel of city leadership, and (Cagle) extended a conditional job offer to Hector Gomez.”
With seven years of experience in municipal government, Gomez is deputy city clerk in Carlsbad, California.
Since Lucy Aldrich’s resignation on July 15, Laura Calcote has been interim city secretary.
As for the other high-ranking Killeen city positions still open — executive director of finance and executive director of recreation services — no one has been hired.
The former executive director of recreation services, Joe Brown, resigned in July. He had been with the city for just over three years, with an annual salary of $131,599.52. The new salary for that position is listed at “up to $145,000.” At least 40 candidates have applied for the job.
Jonathan Locke, the former executive director of finance, also resigned in July. He had been with the city for seven years, with an annual salary of $155,339.18. A search firm is recruiting his replacement.
Neither Locke, Brown nor Aldrich, who had been with the city for 19 years, provided reasons for their resignations. Aldrich’s salary was $71,806.18.
Tuesday’s workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
