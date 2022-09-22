First National Bank building

An employee of AAR, a Houston contractor, loads a container with insulation, doors and other trash from inside the old First National Bank building on North Gray Street in preparation of its demolition.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

A Houston company has begun removing furniture and other items from the old First National Bank building in downtown Killeen as it prepares to demolish the property.

Temporary fencing has been installed at the site on North Gray Street where contractor AAR is completing asbestos abatement.

