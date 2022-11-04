Communications tower

Alta Towers is planning to build a communications tower, depicted in this image, at 225 Long Avenue in north Killeen.

 City of Killeen

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to consider a rezoning request for the construction of a communication tower in north Killeen.

“This case here is for property located at 225 Long Avenue for the installation of a cell tower,” said Edwin Revell, Killeen’s executive director of development services.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

