In Tuesday's workshop, the Killeen City Council is expected to consider several purchase requests as well as a potential new agreement between the city and Bell County to relocate the county’s Killeen annex.
The purchase requests include LED lighting for the Conder Park sports field and an enterprise licensing agreement with Azteca Systems, who provide a work-order and inventory-based system.
The Conder Park project would require a total of $184,750, and would be funded through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funding allocation. In 2021, Killeen received approximately $29.1 in coronavirus relief funds through ARPA, and dedicated approximately $4 million of that total to renovating Conder Park.
The Azteca Systems agreement would come in the way of a one-, two-, or three-year licensing agreement to use the firm’s “Cityworks” system. According to the associated staff report, the city would be charged $60,000 for year one, $71,750 for year two, or $73,500 for year three. The city paid $60,000 in the third year of its 2019 contract, the report said. The item is listed as a budgeted expense in the Information Technology Internal Service Fund of the 2022 Fiscal Year Budget.
In addition, the City Council will consider an advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to build a traffic signal at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Little Nolan Road. According to the associated staff report, the project’s construction cost would be covered by TxDOT, while the city would be required to pay approximately $50,000 for the total design of the project, including $12,000 to Kimley-Horn and Associates, who oversaw the project’s design. The original agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates was to the amount of approximately $38,500, but an associated staff report stated that the project’s design has changed drastically and as such has incurred an additional $12,000 in costs.
The City Council will also consider an agreement with Bell County to relocate its Killeen annex to a location downtown, under the condition that the city pay $300,000 for site demolition.
The city’s tentative new judge, Kris Krishna will also be discussed at tonight’s workshop, and would be officially voted in next week.
New items
Finally, the City Council will consider adding several items to a future agenda. According to a document attached to the agenda, these items include two requests from Councilman Ken Wilkerson. The first request is to discuss the district two seat, which will be vacated once the incumbent, current Mayor Pro Tem and Mayoral Candidate Debbie Nash-King, either steps down or takes another position.
The second request is to discuss what Wilkerson describes as “limited-to-no process” of intervention in KPD’s handling of mental health crisis. The request is that the city consider developing options to integrate mental health experts with KPD’s crisis response.
Watch Live
City Council meetings are held at City Hall every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Residents can watch live at: https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming
Agendas, with attached documents, are available at: https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.