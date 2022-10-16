FireInspection-1.jpg

Construction progresses on a housing district near Texas Thrift Store on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen officials say that although fire inspections, including those for new businesses, should be done annually, inspectors often wait years to complete them.

Several scenarios apply that require businesses in Killeen to receive fire inspections. And although they should at least be done annually, the city lacks adequate personnel to conduct them.

“Having enough available fire inspectors in the Fire Marshal’s Office is the primary obstacle,” Chief Jim Kubinski of the Killeen Fire Department said. “Additionally, call volume is an obstacle to having on-duty, operations personnel who hold an inspector certification from completing annual inspections while on-duty for their 24-hour shift.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.