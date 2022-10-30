AUSA 1.jpg

The Killeen City Council poses for a photo with Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, during its visit to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8-12.

For Killeen City Council members and Mayor Debbie Nash-King to attend the annual Association of the United States Army conference in Washington, D.C., this year, it initially cost taxpayers $28,977.23.

City spokeswoman Janell Ford, who also went on the trip, said that $3,054.18 must be reimbursed from council members. That amount, City Manager Kent Cagle said Friday, is additional airfare for some council members’ spouses and registration fees.

