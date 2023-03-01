Killeen City Council members on Tuesday adopted a backyard chicken ordinance that allows residents to keep several birds on their properties.
But it came with a change.
“I think I brought this up at the workshop,” on Feb. 21, Councilman Riakos Adams said Tuesday. “We discussed — I think it was six and eight — and what was the socialization number? I’ve heard citizens say 12 is a lot. I think somebody came in and said 25. What’s the most efficient number for socialization? Is it 12 or a lesser number?”
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh shared the same information she offered during the Feb. 21 workshop.
“I think the socialization number is much lower,” she said. “I’ve heard that as low as three, and that number is how many you need to have so that they have, essentially, companions, right? The 12 number is very high, and it is higher than we saw in other ordinances. That’s not to say it can’t happen. It’s a space issue. What we saw most ordinances is six to eight, (with) some going as high as 10.”
In a 6-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson in opposition, council members adopted the ordinance after Adams made a motion to lower the number of chickens allowed on residents’ properties from 12 to 8.
“On Sept. 20, 2022, the City Council directed staff to discuss backyard chickens with the Animal Advisory Committee,” Singh said during the workshop last week. “We drafted an ordinance and then on Jan. 12, we discussed it with the committee. They recommended approval with a few changes.”
Those included adding the definition of a coop.
And “it was to increase the number of hens from six to 12 and then to reduce the distance from any (neighboring) habitat structure from 50 to 25 feet,” Singh said during the Feb. 21 meeting. “And staff agrees with the changes, so the changes are incorporated in the draft.”
The ordinance that went into effect on Wednesday, allows up to eight hens — but no roosters — in the city.
Rehab Warriors
After a workforce development program for veterans received support from Singh and City Manager Kent Cagle, council members voted 4-2 to disapprove allocating $300,000 to Rehab Warriors for the project.
“When I transitioned from the Army, there were multiple programs to be an appraiser, which I took to learn ... to be a real-estate agent, a developer,” Adams said. “Those programs still exist. So I have an issue with and I don’t support this program. I do note that we have addressed there was $300,000 to support the program, and I don’t think this is what the city needs right now.”
Council members Nina Cobb, Jessica Gonzalez and Michael Boyd also voted for disapproval. Jose Segarra and Ramon Alvarez voted against disapproval.
Adams asked council members to pull authorizing a letter of intent with Rehab Warriors from the consent agenda — a part of the meeting agenda that’s otherwise approved with a single vote.
“Because of crime and because of some issues, I would move to not approve ... and redirect the $300,000 to the summer youth employment program.”
Boyd seconded Adams’ motion, but City Attorney Holli Clements said that voting on allocating money for another program must be done at another time because it was not on Tuesday’s agenda. Voting on that would have violated the Texas Open Meetings Act because the item was not posted 72 hours before the meeting on Tuesday.
Before the vote to disapprove, Jack Ralston addressed the council regarding Rehab Warriors.
“We’re going to bring in 10 veterans,” he said. “Now the other citizens in Killeen, they don’t get any of their money back but the veterans do. That’s great, because I’m a veteran. However, (with) a six-week workforce development training program, are you going to hire a guy that’s got six weeks of training to rehab your kitchen? No, you’re not. Keep in mind that as soon as you train this guy — if he’s actually good at it — he’s going to Austin, where he’s going to make a lot more money. And then the city will have paid his bill.”
Singh responded to those claims.
“As Mr. (Ken) Cates spoke to last week, there are penalties associated with not fulfilling the terms of the contract,” she said. “So if somebody is to get that training and not fulfill their obligation in redeveloping Killeen, they would have to pay that money back.”
The workforce development program for veterans would have been the first of its kind in Central Texas.
“The Rehab Warriors Program provides training and support to selected veterans that will perform housing rehabilitation, reconstruction and redevelopment efforts in the city of Killeen,” according to a staff report. “For a fee of $300,000, Rehab Warriors will provide (10) certified Rehab Warriors, a program manager, post-certification support operations, CDC technical assistance and support, CDFI financial opportunity, city integration with workforce development, and Rebuild the Fort advisory support.”
In January, Rehab Warriors asked the City Council for at least $300,000 to start the program in Killeen. A Fort Worth company, Rehab Warriors trains veterans in residential development.
“While we have approached other cities, Killeen is doing their research,” Cates, president of business development and government affairs for Raehab Warriors, told the Herald in January. “Our goal is revitalizing the community while building up the military veteran.”
Cates was the CEO of Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, based in Killeen, for seven years before he resigned in September to accept the job at Rehab Warriors. It works with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, through the veterans’ workforce development.
“These people are not being trained to be carpenters or electricians,” Cagle said before the vote to disapprove. “They’re not actually doing the work. They’re the developers side of it. That’s what we’re really missing. That’s where this program in other cities have been incredibly successful. They’re teaching these people to become entrepreneurs and how to actually develop and redevelop property.”
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport
A second corporate hangar will be built at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport after council members on Tuesday accepted the only bid received on the project.
It was initially bid in March 2022.
“In response, the city received three bids,” according to a staff report. “However, the city was required to reject all bids due to a delay in receiving (FAA) grant funding. On (Sept. 13, 2022), the City Council accepted a FAA Military Airport Program (MAP) grant in the amount up to $4,553,070 to fund eligible portions of the Corporate Hangar II Project at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.”
Native American Services Corporation was the only bidder.
“Their bid was found to be responsive and responsible,” the staff report shows. “NASCO is a very experienced construction company with excellent references. Therefore, the consultant and staff’s recommendation is to award the construction contract to NASCO in the amount of $5,335,019.32.”
Mike Wilson, the city’s aviation director, said the project would be funded with more than $3.8 million in federal funds, with over $1.5 million on a 10% match from the city.
For that project, staff members recommended and the City Council approved a professional services agreement with Garver for “the construction, administration and oversight” of the hangar for $304,000.
In September 2022, city officials opened a corporate hangar at the airport that’s expected to generate more than $161,000 in annual revenue.
