Ground Game Texas activist and Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor said Harker Heights City Council members’ continued resistance to a measure decriminalizing possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana may lead to recall elections.
“In theory, Proposition A should be legal right now,” he said. “That’s the way their charter reads. We expected them to reject it, but the city charter says if they reject it ... the ordinance would be on hold or something like that.”
After the City Council in a 4-1 vote repealed Proposition A on Nov. 22, citing a contradiction with state law, Harker Heights officials last month verified enough petition signatures in residents’ effort to reverse via referendum that council decision.
Ground Game Texas needed 348 verified signatures of Harker Heights registered voters before the referendum can be placed on the May 6 ballot. More than 600 signatures were submitted, and 440 were accepted.
‘Meets all requirements’
“The examination of the petition has been completed and it is determined that the petition meets all requirements in accordance with the State law and City Charter,” Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said in a December news release. “The certification of the referendum does not revive Chapter 133 (Proposition A). Additionally, the city will continue to respect and operate under the laws of the State of Texas that mandate the required conduct for law enforcement officers and prohibit the adoption of a policy under which the City will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs.”
In the referendum action, Ground Game officials have contended that the certification of the petition for referendum would cause the city’s repeal of Prop A to be suspended. But Bark has rejected that interpretation of Article VIII of the city charter — the section that provides procedures for referendums and initiatives.
“When a referendum petition or amended petition as defined in Section 8.05 of this article, has been certified as sufficient by the City Clerk, the ordinance specified in the petition shall not go into effect, or further action thereunder shall be suspended if it shall have gone into effect, until and unless approved by the electors, as hereinafter provided,” according to the charter.
On Tuesday, with Councilwoman Lynda Nash dissenting, the City Council declined to repeal its November ordinance. Nash was the lone dissenting vote in the council’s Nov. 22 action as well.
The other council members are Sam Halabi, Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino and Jennifer McCann.
‘Repeal ... is on hold’
Minor stood by his interpretation of the city charter.
“If they reject the referendum, then their repeal of Proposition A is on hold until the election is done,” he said.
As a result of Tuesday’s council rejection of the referendum petition’s requested action, the city charter requires that Proposition A be placed on the ballot for the May 6 election.
If voters approve the referendum — as they did on Nov. 8 (64%) with Proposition A — the ordinance would effectively be reinstated.
Council members on Tuesday entered executive session to discuss the options regarding the referendum petition before returning into open session to reject the petition request.
Austin-based Ground Game Texas, a progressive grassroots political organization, has successfully crafted similar ballot measures in Killeen, Austin, Denton, Elgin and San Marcos. Only the Harker Heights City Council has repealed its initiative ordinance.
‘Should concern them’
“I would expect the next option for the organizers is recall,” Minor said. “We have the votes for that, so that wouldn’t concern me. That should concern them.”
Proposition A prohibits police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances.
After the Herald asked each Harker Heights City Council member to respond to Minor’s remarks, City Manager David Mitchell on Wednesday said in an email the city “will not respond to the potential threat of action by others.”
“The council voted ‘no’ to repeal the repeal at the council meeting (Jan. 10),” he said. “It is the city’s position that Prop A is inconsistent with state law, a position that the city has held publicly even before the November election. It is important to note that the city has no authority to stop an initiative petition from going to election even if the result is a null ordinance.”
‘Entirely null’
During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Blomquist read a lengthy, impassioned statement prior to casting his “no” vote, acknowledging that 64% of voters approved the ordinance but contended they had been misinformed by the initiative’s organizers.
“Ground Game Texas and other external operatives misled voters that their votes on a local municipal ordinance can set aside state law,” he said. “This resulted in voters voting in an effort that was entirely null per state law.”
Blomquist cited the Texas Local Government Code in emphasizing that “a city ordinance cannot override state law.”
Mitchell recognizes voters’ will but said the city cannot adopt Proposition A.
“Prop A and the referendum petition both seek a local action for something that is solely within the authority of the state,” he said. “The city fully recognizes that 64% of voters in the November election desired to pass Prop A. However, the city does not have the authority to pass regulations inconsistent with state law. Prop A remains repealed and the city continues to follow all state laws.”
Nash also offered a statement prior to her vote on Tuesday.While backing the petition’s request for the repeal of the city’s ordinance, Nash said she disagreed with the clause that calls for possibly disciplining police officers who don’t follow the ordinance.
The Harker Heights ordinance includes a prohibition against using city funds or personnel to conduct THC testing, issuing citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lieu of a marijuana possession charge. It also allows police officers who violate the ordinance to be disciplined.
Furthermore, the ordinance provides “the order of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure” and that the odor or marijuana or hemp may not be used as probable cause for search and seizure.
Ground Game Texas Executive Director Julie Oliver did not return a message seeking comment.
Killeen
Meanwhile in Killeen, Proposition A remains law, with the exception of Section 22-83, which prevents police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
Killeen City Council members on Dec. 6 removed that provision from Proposition A on Dec. 6.
But less than three weeks later, on Dec. 22, Bell County Commissioners Bobby Whitson, Russell Schneider Bill Schumann and John Driver — along with County Judge David Blackburn — voted to approve an “authorization to litigate” against the city of Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A.
That move followed an executive session during the special meeting between commissioners and Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols and Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza to sue Killeen.
“If you truly believe this ordinance is illegal because the state says it’s illegal, then you must believe the state’s compassionate use and medical marijuana legislation is illegal and breaking federal law,” Minor said during the Bell County meeting on Dec. 22. “Do not set the precedent of this county telling cities what ordinances they can pass or repeal. How many times have I heard that the county is only responsible for unincorporated areas in the county?”
Minor is a Killeen resident and contractor.
‘Nothing has been filed’
In an email, county spokesman James Stafford said the lawsuit has not been filed.
“Nothing has been filed at this time,” he said on Wednesday. “It is still pending in the county attorney’s office.”
Nichols did not return a message seeking comment.
Proponents of Proposition A argue that decriminalization is not about legalization at the local level but rather enforcement and officers’ discretion on making arrests or issuing citations.
And some opponents to marijuana decriminalization have argued that elected officials who advocate for Proposition A in Killeen run afoul of their oaths of office, an argument Minor and others deny.
Proposition A “is, by definition, local control,” Oliver told commissioners on Dec. 22. “No one can also credibly argue that full enforcement of drug laws means maximal enforcement of drug laws, because it can’t be done. No city, no county, no police department ... has ever been subject to a lawsuit over setting their legal and fiscal priorities.”
‘Laissez faire attitude’
In Killeen, residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote.
“With regard to the upcoming possible litigation regarding the marijuana ordinance, I first note that when this went out to county commissioners court, I don’t recall seeing any of you being there — whether you’re for or against it,” Killeen resident Michael Fornino, a frequent Killeen City Council critic, said during the public-comment period of the meeting on Tuesday. “This laissez faire attitude with the whole thing, it was unconstitutional to begin with.”
Bell County is the first — and only — county in Texas to authorize litigation against one of its own cities in reference to Proposition A.
“Basically, the discussion was going on in consideration of the ordinance that had been passed by the City Council of Killeen and the actions of the result of that particular vote,” Garza told the Herald on Dec. 22. “What you saw ... was really the beginning of getting this particular question before a court: What is the effect of a local municipal ordinance when it comes into conflict with state law?”
The decision to sue allows Nichols to seek declaratory relief “authorizing peace officers licensed by the state of Texas to fully enforce marijuana laws as it is their duty to prevent and suppress crime under Section 2.13 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.”
Fornino criticized Killeen City Council members for not attending the Dec. 22 commissioners meeting.
‘Vote to repeal it’
“The primary people who agitated in favor of this law, they were out there,” he said. “So were representatives from Harker Heights. But throughout that proceeding, none of you were there — whether for or against. The state is not going to sit still. I would recommend, just in the spirit of the law ... vote to repeal it. Save yourselves some trouble.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Wilkerson said attending the meeting would have been inconsequential.
“We don’t have a duty to attend Bell County (meetings), nor would it have changed anything about whether they voted to (pursue) any type of judicial procedure in this case,” he said. “It was, again, not the City Council who voted this into law. So we’ve got to make sure that we are telling the truth. If we’re going to get up here and speak, we’re going to tell the truth. We’re going to tell the whole truth.”
In San Marcos, Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau has asked for — but not received as of Wednesday — a Texas attorney general’s opinion on that city’s decriminalization ordinance.
(1) comment
Why is the KDH running a story on a non-Harker Heights citizen threatening a recall?
Mr. Minor has no standing. Additionally, as an elected official, I believe Mr. Minor is on shaking legal grounds concerning is public oath of office and his "sowing of discord" about any potential Harker Heights recall. He should be very careful as should an any effort to at a recall.
KDH should be careful not to be complicit in Mr. Minor's deception.
Everyone knows Ground Game Texas lied. The council counted the votes. They upheld the law by repealing the unlawful ordinance. The referendum in May will confirm it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.