Ground Game Texas activist and Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor said Harker Heights City Council members’ continued resistance to a measure decriminalizing possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana may lead to recall elections.

“In theory, Proposition A should be legal right now,” he said. “That’s the way their charter reads. We expected them to reject it, but the city charter says if they reject it ... the ordinance would be on hold or something like that.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

(1) comment

MAJAG89

Why is the KDH running a story on a non-Harker Heights citizen threatening a recall?

Mr. Minor has no standing. Additionally, as an elected official, I believe Mr. Minor is on shaking legal grounds concerning is public oath of office and his "sowing of discord" about any potential Harker Heights recall. He should be very careful as should an any effort to at a recall.

KDH should be careful not to be complicit in Mr. Minor's deception.

Everyone knows Ground Game Texas lied. The council counted the votes. They upheld the law by repealing the unlawful ordinance. The referendum in May will confirm it.

