HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights taxpayers can expect a property tax rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation after the City Council voted unanimously to approve the new rate at its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.
Overall, the tax rate is comprised of 45.11 cents for maintenance and operations and 12.89 cents for debt service, professionally referred to as interest and sinking.
The new levy is approximately 1.99% higher than the 2021-22 tax rate, according to the ordinance passed Tuesday night. The current tax rate is 65.19 cents per $100 valuation. The average home worth $100,000 in Harker Heights will pay approximately $8.80 more in taxes this year, the ordinance reads.
Resident Howard “Scot” Arey spoke out against the tax rate increase, and called once again for the city to implement the no-new-revenue rate. Arey claims that Harker Heights’ decision to prioritize building its reserve balance is out of compliance with city code and an example of “overtaxing.”
However, City Manager David Mitchell clarified after the meeting that the city’s ordinances only establish a minimum threshold for reserve accounts, not a maximum.
The city manager stated that the city’s decision to flesh out its reserve account is to help pay for a number of significant capital projects over the next five years, including Fire Station 3, without having to take on additional debt.
In other action, the city officially approved an interlocal agreement among Harker Heights, Killeen and Bell County to improve Chaparral Road. According to the agreement, Harker Heights will initially be responsible for $224,487, though that number may increase if Harker Heights increases its scope of responsibility beyond what Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez described as “a few hundred feet of roadway.”
Harker Heights will primarily be responsible for the improvement of the intersection of Chaparral Road and Stillhouse Lake Road.
The majority of the project’s funding will come from the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization in the amount of $17 million. Bell County will contribute $3 million.
Law enforcement received additional support Tuesday night in the way of license plate readers. The City Council approved $61,210 for the purchase of three license plate readers.
One reader will be used with a patrol car, and the other two readers will be attached to speed limit trailers stationed within the city. City officially said Tuesday that the product will passively scan license plates and alert Harker Heights police if it detects a vehicle owned by an individual with outstanding warrants.
Other business discussed during Tuesday’s meeting included several rezoning requests, final plat agreements and the approval of a settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy for a lower rate than was initially proposed.
Atmos Energy originally proposed a rate effective to $141.3 million; the settlement lowers the rate to $115 million. This rate will result in an increase in monthly rates of $4.60, or 6.7%. Commercial users may experience a rate increase of $14.34, or 4.3%.
Finally, the city approved a series of zoning requests for approximately 14 homes through Habitats for Humanity.
Councilwoman Lynda Nash thanked soon-to-be former CEO of the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity Ken Cates for his service to the area.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann was not present at the meeting due to an excused absence, Mayor Spencer Smith said Tuesday.
