Heights Meeting

Howard "Scot" Arey voices his disapproval of the city's decision to adopt a property tax rate higher than than the city's no new revenue rate during a Tuesday meeting.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights taxpayers can expect a property tax rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation after the City Council voted unanimously to approve the new rate at its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.

Overall, the tax rate is comprised of 45.11 cents for maintenance and operations and 12.89 cents for debt service, professionally referred to as interest and sinking.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.