LOCAL GOVERNMENT

With three items, the agenda for Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council workshop is short, but that doesn’t mean the meeting will be.

According to the agenda, which may be found online at https://bit.ly/3qHPoc1, the workshop will consist of an update from the Harker Heights Police Department on what programs, services and resources are offered through its Community Service Division, an update from the Harker Heights Animal Shelter and a field trip to Chaparral Road.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

It's me

Hmm... no possibility of a walking quorum if the whole council goes together. Will it be before or after they adjourn? Will they all ride together or drive separately? Will the public be allowed to join and do they have transportation for the public?

