With three items, the agenda for Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council workshop is short, but that doesn’t mean the meeting will be.
According to the agenda, which may be found online at https://bit.ly/3qHPoc1, the workshop will consist of an update from the Harker Heights Police Department on what programs, services and resources are offered through its Community Service Division, an update from the Harker Heights Animal Shelter and a field trip to Chaparral Road.
The field trip was requested last week and may provide the City Council with a more decisive understanding of its role in the more than $17 million interlocal Chaparral Road renovation project.
While the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization pledged to commit $14 million and Bell County is pledged to commit $3 million for the project, Harker Heights will be responsible for just under $225,000. Harker Heights’ primary responsibility will be to renovate the intersection of Chaparral and Stillhouse Lake roads. Stillhouse Lake Road is also known as FM 3481.
The City Council will meet at City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and will leave for the Chaparral Road site once presentations have been completed.
The City Council meets every Tuesday at City Hall. Every second and forth meeting of the month is a meeting; every first and third Tuesday of the month is a workshop.
Hmm... no possibility of a walking quorum if the whole council goes together. Will it be before or after they adjourn? Will they all ride together or drive separately? Will the public be allowed to join and do they have transportation for the public?
