LOCAL GOVERNMENT

HARKER HEIGHTS — Tuesday’s City Council workshop was short, as the governing body met for just a few minutes at City Hall to set a Nov. 15 date for a public hearing on wastewater impact fees before adjourning and heading to National Night Out.

Impact fees are charges levied against commercial and residential developers to offset the financial impact of a development on public infrastructure, and wastewater impact fees are specifically designed to offset the cost of connecting a development to the city’s wastewater infrastructure.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.