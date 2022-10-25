HARKER HEIGHTS -- The City of Harker Heights honored three Harker Heights residents during the city’s regular City Council meeting Tuesday night for their work in saving a 9-year-old girl after police say she had been abducted by a 28-year-old Harker Heights man Marco A. Gonzalez in September.
According to the proclamation read Tuesday, as well as police reports, Omar Hall III, Fawn Hazel and Angela Thompson pursued Gonzalez into a cul-de-sac after he allegedly lured the 9-year-old into his car.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith declared the trio “Bright Stars of Central Texas” and Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins thanked the residents for intervening.
“I believe you really stopped something catastrophic from happening,” Hawkins said.
During its regular meeting, the council approved a reduction in speed for Cedar Knob Road from 50 miles per hour to 40 mph. According to city staff, the recommendation comes after a traffic speed survey was completed in August. The survey found that no major accidents had occurred on the road within the past three years, but noted that a new subdivision, Cederbrook Ridge, will lead to increased traffic on the road, necessitating a reduction in general speed to promote roadway safety.
New speed limit signs are expected to be installed within 10 business days, city staff said.
The city also agreed to reject a rate increase from Oncor Electric Delivery Company and maintain current residential and street lighting rates. According to city staff, the 11.2% residential rate increase would have resulted in an increase of $6.02 per month. Oncor has 30 days from Tuesday to appeal the rejection.
In other business, Gambit Social House was granted another extension to its construction time, due to product shortages, pushing the project end date from Oct. 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark explained that the company has run into “a case of bad luck” with its project; according to the manager, Gambit Social House was unable to source the parts for an indoor mini-golf course, and will instead use the area for dart games.
Tuesday’s motion was tied to the executive session held during the Oct. 18 City Council workshop. The motion to approve was grants unanimous.
The City Council heard a proposal to engage in the Texas Department of Transportation Alternatives call for projects, which opens Dec. 2. Tuesday’s proposal includes three projects in line with the Harker Heights Mobility 2030 Sidewalk Network plan.
In total, the city may expand sidewalks along Pima Trail, Indian Trail, and East Beeline Lane to meet the $5 million minimum required for the project. The city will also be required to match funding by at least 20%.
No formal action was taken Tuesday night on this item.
The city did, however, agree to engage in a grant project with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife to secure $30,000 in hiking, kayaking and other outdoors equipment.
Finally, the City Council approved a series of appointments to boards and commissions.
The City Council also approved an appeal for a false robbery alarm charge and the mayor declared Nov. 4 “Texas Arbor Day” in the City of Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.