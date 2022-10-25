Heights Meeting

The Harker Heights City Council honored three individuals, Omar Hall III, Fawn Hanzel and Angela Thompson for their work in preventing a child abduction, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith said Tuesday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS -- The City of Harker Heights honored three Harker Heights residents during the city’s regular City Council meeting Tuesday night for their work in saving a 9-year-old girl after police say she had been abducted by a 28-year-old Harker Heights man Marco A. Gonzalez in September.

According to the proclamation read Tuesday, as well as police reports, Omar Hall III, Fawn Hazel and Angela Thompson pursued Gonzalez into a cul-de-sac after he allegedly lured the 9-year-old into his car.

