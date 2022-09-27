HARKER HEIGHTS — Discussion on wastewater impact fees was pushed back during Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting.
Speaking after the meeting, City Manager David Mitchell said the city needed to “take another look” at the wording on the notice for Tuesday’s agenda.
A special City Council meeting will be held Oct. 4 to set a new date for a public hearing on wastewater impact fees. Mayor Spencer Smith did open the floor to anyone wanting to speak on impact fees, but no one took the floor.
In other business, a new program that would give Harker Heights Police Department officers a new tool to identify suspects driving vehicles with license plated that have been tagged by law enforcement.
The new program, a partnership with Vigilant Solutions, would provide the Police Department with three digital license plate readers. A grant to help pay for the readers was approved on Sept. 13, and a purchase agreement for the readers was approved Tuesday.
An officer with the HHPD clarified on Tuesday that the readers are not the same as the traffic light cameras, which were discontinued in Killeen in 2017. While those cameras would autonomously take a photo of a car’s license plate and send it off to be processed and ticketed, the new digital readers are “just a tool” that require an officer to be present in order to take any action.
In total, the agreement approved on Tuesday allows the HHPD to purchase three readers, two of which will be used with patrol cars and the third will be used as part of a speed monitoring trailer.
The readers attached to speed monitoring trailers will just be used to identify patterns and possibly track stolen cars, officials said. Killeen, Temple and Bell County all use the same program, an HHPD spokesman said. The program will likely not be put in place until early 2023, and will cost $61,210, HHPD Police Chief Betiale Hawkins said.
Other items discussed Tuesday included an advanced funding agreement among the Texas Department of Transportation, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO) and Bell County for Phase 2 of the Warrior’s Path Phase 2 project, an effort to widen the roadway, in the amount of $813,607.74.
This cost includes a local share of $716,204 in estimated project costs and $97,403.74 in direct state costs.
For its part, KTMPO will provide $3.5 million in funding. Any costs overruns will fall to the city of Harker Heights, which will be liable for 100% of any overruns.
