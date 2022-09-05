Between an update from the public safety commission and a possible interlocal agreement, there are just two items on the Harker Heights City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.
The first item, to be presented by Jack Palmer, the chair of the Public Safety Commission, will be an annual update on public safety initiatives.
The commission is a resident-led advisory commission in matters related to the police, fire and emergency medical services of Harker Heights.
The commission’s attached presentation includes awards for police officers and firefighters of the year, as well as citizen of the year.
In addition, the commission highlights programming completed by the Harker Heights Fire Department and the Harker Heights Police Department, including national night out, citizen’s police academy and other community outreach efforts.
The second item under consideration for Tuesday’s meeting is a potential interlocal agreement between the cities of Harker Heights and Killeen as well as Bell County to set the scope of a Chaparral Road realignment and reconstruction project.
According to the attached presentation, the interlocal agreement is the “second tangible step” in moving forward on a much-needed project.
The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO), is expected to provide $17.2 million in funding. Bell County would contribute $3 million in funding, and Harker Heights would be expected to provide at least $224,487, though the agreement estimates that additional improvements would expand the scope of Harker Heights’ responsibilities.
The project is recommended for approval from city of Harker Heights staff, who have commented on the agenda that the proposed agreement “enables the city to benefit from an economy of scale.”
