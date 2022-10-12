HARKER HEIGHTS — Major business at the Harker Heights City Council meeting on Tuesday primarily revolved around an administrative update to the city’s thoroughfare plan, as well as a series of zoning and conditional use permit requests.
Updates to the thoroughfare plan were tied to a set of definitions, including country roads and minor and major collector streets. According to city staff, creating these definitions will empower city officials to make determinations for each street based on its need and type.
The rest of the meeting that followed was concerned with conditional use permits and rezoning requests. In total, one conditional use permit was approved during Tuesday’s meeting which will be a new hair salon or barber shop.
A total of three rezoning cases were heard Tuesday night, and two cases were approved.
A rezoning case for the property at 132 E. Ruby Road in Harker Heights was denied. According to city records, the applicant had requested to split the single-family sized plot into a single-family zoned plot on the north end of the property and a two-family property on the south side of the lot. According to city staff, the Planning and Zoning Commission received two letters in favor of the request and more than 20 against the proposal.
Two preliminary plats for the Central Texas Habitat for Humanity were approved as well, bringing the organization one step closer to completing its Harker Heights project.
Finally, the Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas was declared a “bright star of Central Texas” organization in a proclamation by Mayor Spencer Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.