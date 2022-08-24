Officials with the Hill Country Transit District, which runs the HOP public bus system, told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that ridership remains below expectations following the height of the pandemic.
But that number is improving, and providing even a moderate expansion of service to Killeen customers will require more money and “innovative” thinking.
“We’re seeing growth across the state of Texas,” incoming Interim General Manager Raymond Suarez said. “As everyone looks to provide city services, there’s certainly a competition for how to best leverage the dollars. We’re seeing a change in how cities and transportation authorities are trying to increase ridership. It is certainly taking some creative thinking and cooperation between cities, state and federal funding, partnerships with businesses and through transportation management associations to actually fund routes.”
Hill Country’s Killeen division budget is just over $4.8 million. Its total budget is about $10.3 million. The transit district operates the HOP — a regional public system that operates in a nine-county area. In the Killeen Urban Division, that includes Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove and Nolanville. The Temple Urban Division covers Belton and Temple.
“We have a fixed route, which is the backbone of our system,” outgoing Interim General Manager Steven Beck said. “Killeen has the most fixed route service within Hill Country Transit District, followed by special transit services. And then we have our rural transit service that covers the other nine counties within this regional transit district. Our rural service covers about 9,000 square miles.”
The special transit service is for ADA and Medicaid customers. The rural transit service is an on-demand program.
Beck said that for this calendar year, 7.1 passengers ride Hill Country Transit District buses per service hour.
“Many of these numbers are a reflective of our coming off COVID. Ridership is growing, but we are still about 20% below pre-COVID numbers. Our goal is 10 passengers per service hour.”
Councilwoman Nina Cobb questioned those numbers.
“Seven persons may sound pretty grande to y’all, but it doesn’t sound so good to me,” she said. “The reason why I brought this was because of the numbers of the persons who are riding the HOP. How do we increase those numbers? The reason we put another route on there was to help the north side. How has this helped the north side.”
Beck responded.
“Money that was given was for the Route 5,” he said. “I am happy to say that is the second-most popular route that we have. That route that you guys funded in January took the cake. The only route that’s beating it is Route 2.”
Suarez, CEO of the Denton County Transportation Authority from September 2018 to March 2022, also weighed in on ridership.
“The service standard of 10 passengers per hour is usually kind of the floor — not the ceiling — of where you want transit to be,” he said. “But we’re seeing a lot of innovation. We’re going to have to all get smarter and work collaboratively to figure out how to fund services.”
In January 2020, ridership was down “a little bit,” Beck said. “By April and May 2020, ridership dropped 55 to 49% throughout the service area. In ... March, we were down 28%. April and May, we were about 30%. So, we’re still not back to pre-pandemic levels but we are seeing ridership return.”
To increase those numbers, the transit district would have to increase route frequency.
“There are multiple different ways,” Beck said. “We operate at hour frequencies. Frequency equals ridership. At one hour, we getting the basic service. It’s basically double the cost (to increase frequency) because you’re adding another bus, equipment, manpower, fuel and maintenance.”
Cobb balked at doubling the cost to increase frequency and asked if it could be done in other ways.
“I think the HOP is a wonderful idea,” she said. “But we want it to be more efficient. We can’t do that of having to pay 50% of what we’re paying now? It’s no way that we can double Superman?”
Suarez could not offer a simple solution.
It’s going to take “more dialogue with city officials and neighborhoods about how we can switch that service to a different model,” he said. “The basic service nationwide is hour service. I think it’s well-known by any transit planner that it’s not effective service. Reach is getting to the four corners of the city as much as possible. Frequency is how often you come by. The more frequency you have (that would) require an additional bus on every route and operator each day.”
Currently, customers may acquire day passes for $2. Suarez said the cost to increase route frequency is not likely to be passed on to them.
“The typical price that you see across the state of Texas and other states usually ranges from free to $3 in more expensive parts of the country for a single trip. It’s 10% or less that you recover from the fare box. Usually, you are not asking the riders to pay more. It’s figuring out how to give better service.”
The full Hill Country Transit District presentation is at https://bit.ly/3wsSuUq.
