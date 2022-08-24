HOP 2.jpg

Hill Country Transit District officials told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that ridership remains below pre-pandemic levels but is "improving."

 Herald | File

Officials with the Hill Country Transit District, which runs the HOP public bus system, told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that ridership remains below expectations following the height of the pandemic.

But that number is improving, and providing even a moderate expansion of service to Killeen customers will require more money and “innovative” thinking.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.