Chaparral 2.jpg

Traffic moves slowly in south Killeen near Chaparral High School, which opened last week to more than 2,000 students.

 Courtesy Photo | KPD

Eighteen years after the Killeen-Tempo Metropolitan Organization began considering funding the widening of Chaparral Road between State Highway 195 and East Trimmier Road in south Killeen, the first phase of the project has not been approved by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

“This project was originally submitted to the KTMPO for consideration in 2004,” KTMPO Director Uryan Nelson said last week. “Since that time, it has been resubmitted in all subsequent project calls. In 2014, the project was moved from the unfunded list to the short-range funding and in 2018, it remained in the short-range list.”

Chaparral Road

Parents and students wait at a patrolled intersection outside the new Chaparral High School on Monday morning.
Chaparral.jpg

A line of vehicles moves through Chaparral High School, which opened last Monday.

