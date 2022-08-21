Eighteen years after the Killeen-Tempo Metropolitan Organization began considering funding the widening of Chaparral Road between State Highway 195 and East Trimmier Road in south Killeen, the first phase of the project has not been approved by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
“This project was originally submitted to the KTMPO for consideration in 2004,” KTMPO Director Uryan Nelson said last week. “Since that time, it has been resubmitted in all subsequent project calls. In 2014, the project was moved from the unfunded list to the short-range funding and in 2018, it remained in the short-range list.”
The estimated $24 million project that includes KTMPO funding to widen Chaparral from a two-lane country road to a five-lane thoroughfare involves Killeen, Bell County, the Killeen Independent School District and Harker Heights, with Killeen officials agreeing to contribute $4 million in November 2019. At the time, then-Public Works Director Danielle Singh said the final design stage would be complete by 2022.
But current Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson was less optimistic, saying that “by the time the new high school is finished, we still won’t see a new road.”
And he was right.
Other than road improvements Killeen ISD completed in front of the new Chaparral High School, which opened last week to more than 2,000 students, the rest of the project remains in limbo. What resulted last week, when classes resumed on Monday, was a slow-moving traffic jam as hundreds of drivers approached and left the school in the south Killeen residential area. Killeen police officers and state troopers were in the area to help with traffic control, but those commitments were expected to end this week, with local police being available “as needed.”
A growing area, some residents who live along or near Chaparral Road complained of not being able access the road while hundreds of cars and school buses dropped of students at the new school during the morning commute.
While school officials wasted no time getting the new school built after voters approved its construction cost in a 2018 bond, the two-lane road to get to the school looks not much different than it has for decades.
Meanwhile, Killeen ISD is expected to start construction soon on Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School on Chaparral Road, adding construction traffic to the already congested road. That campus is expected to open in fall 2024, with an expected student population of 800 to 1,000.
What will it cost?
KTMPO’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Project calls for widening Chaparral between Highway 195 and East Trimmier Road from two to four lanes with a continuous center turn lane and adding an eight-foot bicycle lane and five-foot sidewalk or shared use path on both sides of the road.
While the project’s price tag has been reported to be in the $24 million range, that price has been questioned, especially with the raising costs of construction every year.
In 2019, Heights City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald he didn’t think the Chaparral project would stay in the low $20 million range, and that the final cost would be closer to the $30 million mark.
The estimated cost, for KTMPO’s portion, is $15,282,838, with that organization’s funding approved for $12,880,000. The estimated let date is January 2025.
“Due to funding constraints and the cost of the project, in 2020 KTMPO was notified that the project could be split into 3 phases if necessary for funding of the project,” Nelson said. “In 2022, the KTMPO Policy Board selected to fund Phase 1 of this project, and it was included in our FY 23-26 TIP, which is still waiting approval from TxDOT and Federal Highways.”
The second phase, according to KTMPO documents, would widen Chaparral to Stillhouse Hollow Lake Road at a cost of $6,459,249. The late date on that project is 2029.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has told the Herald that federal funding will be available to begin construction in 2026, that the city remains in charge of the project and that funding “was never scheduled to be completed by the opening of the high school.”
Bell County spokesperson James Stafford has told the newspaper the county is contributing $3 million to the project. Harker Heights, the Herald reported in 2019, is providing about $275,000.
Furthermore, Nelson said, KTMPO provides 80% of projected construction costs.
“In this instance, (that’s) $10.3 million of the $12.8 million approved by the KTMPO Policy Board, and the remaining 20% must come from the local jurisdiction. The $4 million I believe you are referring to would be local funds that would contribute to the project match. Once projects are allocated funding by our Transportation Policy Board, the local jurisdiction then works with TxDOT on all other items.”
RIGHT-OF-WAY COSTS
As for land acquisition, Nelson said KTMPO “only” provides funding for construction costs.
“Per the (memorandum of understanding), Bell County will contribute $3 million,” Cagle said. “Killeen will contribute $3.5 million. Harker Heights will contribute $275,422. Each entity is responsible for a certain percentage of the design costs based on the frontage of roadway within their jurisdiction. The remaining funds from each jurisdiction will be used toward right of way, as needed, and construction costs.”
But officials won’t be able to ascertain land-acquisition costs until the engineering phase is “near completion,” Cagle said.
When the Chaparral widening is complete, Killeen will annex Bell County’s portion of the road into the city limits, according to the memorandum of understanding. City officials would then be responsible for maintaining the county’s section of Chaparral, along with that of the city, including in front of the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.