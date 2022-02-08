In a last-minute change, the Killeen City Council voted Tuesday night to add a proposal to the city’s upcoming charter election that would require council members to step down as soon as they they announce their candidacy for another elected position.
Currently, council members are required to step down 40 days before a given election if they are planning to run for another elected office. Under the new change, however, council members would be required to step down immediately following a bid announcement.
The change was requested by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown and was part of an earlier proposal that did not originally make it into Tuesday’s ordinance.
After a brief clarification, the City Council voted to table the ordinance until the end of Tuesday’s meeting, leaving Deputy City Attorney Holli Clements to write the exact wording for the ordinance on the May 7 ballot.
When the City Council reached the discussion item at the end of Tuesday’s agenda, the change was approved unanimously.
In other business, the City Council voted to approve the city’s $127,000 Parks Master Plan, but not without some turbulence.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson questioned Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Brown regarding youth sports after a resident pointed out what he described as disorganization around youth sports in Killeen during Citizen Comments.
Brown pushed back against the claim, saying that the city has held discussions with youth sports teams and that implementing new football and soccer fields is part of the plan.
The Parks Master Plan was approved unanimously.
Also approved at Tuesday night’s meeting the council approved:
The purchase of two restroom facilities for Long Branch Park and Conder Park in the price of $407,623.20.
Accepting the $151,319 Concessions Rent Relief Airport Rescue Grant.
Extending the lease agreement with American Airlines at Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The $180,798.82 purchase for repairs of Killeen Fire Department Fire Truck Unit #240.
Also, during Tuesday night’s meeting, Councilwoman Nina Cobb has replaced Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King on the subcommittee of the Senior Advisory Board.
This is due to the investigation into abuse allegations toward Senior Board Chairwoman Patsy Bracey.
Nash-King was originally handling the investigation along with Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez but with Bracey running for Killeen mayor, Nash-King decided to get off the advisory board since she is also running for Killeen mayor.
In an interview with the Herald last month, Nash-King said that it’s a conflict of interest for her to be on the investigation and felt that it would be best for her to step off both the investigation and the subcommittee.
