The Killeen City Council proposed a series of amendments to a new architectural standards ordinance during a workshop Tuesday night.
The ordinance seeks to establish architectural and design articles for residential and commercial properties.
It has received pushback from Councilwoman Nina Cobb, who argued that residents should have the freedom to purchase and build property as they see fit.
City staff have officially met with members of the homebuilding community 12 times to develop the ordinance since it was last proposed on Nov. 10, 2021. “Snout houses” — in which a large garage faces the street — are squarely in the ordinance’s crosshair as the city seeks to implement more stringent building requirements to legislate out low-budget, repetitious developments.
The newly updated ordinance received some additional fine-tuning during Killeen’s City Council workshop Tuesday as council members made recommendations for adjustment.
City staff will process the requests and place them in a presentation to be viewed during Tuesday’s city council meeting. After review, the City Council will have the opportunity to approve or deny the amendments made Tuesday.
The amendments
The ordinance largely focuses on sets of “menu items” of which developers must meet a certain number. For example, section 31-904 governs single-family and two-family structures; Menu options for this section include:
- Side or rear entry garages
- Recessed garages
- Vertical articulation
- A covered front porch
- Enclosed patio
- Enhanced windows
- Enhanced garage doors
- Architectural details
- Variable roof design
Under the ordinance, single- and two-family home developers would be required to select at least three of the above options.
However, Councilman Michael Boyd, who emphasized that he has lived in Killeen since 1990, suggested that enhanced windows, variable roof design and architectural standards be removed from the menu and added as standards for every development.
Boyd also recommended that all new multi-family structures include vertical articulation, balconies and enhanced windows. On commercial, non-residential structures, Boyd recommended that the developers be required to pick between vertical articulation, tripartite design or an articulated parapet, and between two of the following: sheltered entry, transparency and a pitched roof.
“These recommendations would simply guarantee an aesthetically appealing environment for our citizens, visitors and business customers, ultimately enhancing our quality of place. It is important we achieve what citizens expect to see in future construction across Killeen as our community continues to grow,” he said in an email corrospondence with the Herald.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who noted that she attended all of the stakeholder meetings between city staff and homebuilders, recommended that appeals be sent to the board of adjustment for zoning.
City staff noted that the board of adjustment only makes exceptions in the case of non-self-imposed hardship, so it may not be the appropriate forum. As written, the ordinance allows developers and homebuilders to submit appeals to city staff.
This appeals process also addressed Cobb’s concern that residents wouldn’t be able to create custom homes, despite owning the property.
Additionally, Brown recommended that the ordinance require all garages take up less than 50% of the width of the house, and that it not protrude farther than any other plane of the house toward the street. As written, the ordinance required that garages meet one, but not both, of those requirements.
The City Council will make a final decision on the ordinance during Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting.
