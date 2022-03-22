Local nonprofit organizations were brought one step closer to having an additional funding mechanism as Killeen’s City Council hammered out preliminary details for an application process at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The application process will cover two funding sources, including $350,000 that was paid to the Killeen Public Facility Corporation as a result of structuring and closing the deal to establish the NRP Group’s Robinson42 apartment complex — and subsequently gifted to the city of Killeen — as well as $150,000 allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Some base rules for the application process were laid out by Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh. According to Singh, both funds may only be distributed for organizations that serve a public service, or that enhance a service that a public agency currently provides.
For example, Singh explained, Killeen currently offers youth sports as a service through its parks and recreation department, so a youth sports organization could easily fall into this category.
However, ARPA funds have additional restrictions. In order to utilize the $150,000 in ARPA funding, Killeen must demonstrate that those funds will also service low- to moderate-income residents or residents disproportionately impacted by COVID or are located in a qualified census tract. Finally, organizations receiving ARPA funding must be able to demonstrate that they were directly harmed by COVID-19.
Discussion among the City Council members focused primarily on whether a cap ought to be put in place for the non-profit funds. According to Singh, city staff’s proposal included a $25,000 cap on grant requests, while the NRP-funded $350,000 does not currently have a request limit.
Councilman Rick Williams suggested that organizations be limited to a maximum of $10,000 and that any unallocated funds be carried over into the next fiscal year.
“I think the objective for council is to fund, or help fund, as many small programs as possible,” he said.
However, Councilman Ken Wilkerson made the counter-argument that the establishment of a grant limit may lead organizations to request up to the limit, rather than just what they need.
“If we start putting caps on programs, then that’s what they’re going to ask for,” he said.
He said that he could see the merits in establishing the $10,000 limit, but maintained that the city would benefit more from having an “invisible” limit that scales based on each organization’s need.
Williams also stated that petitioning organizations should be based in Killeen, and not “a subsidiary from Austin with someone who writes the grants for them.”
Wilkerson made a motion of direction to ensure that the application process only provides what the petitioning organization needs.
To this, Brown pointed out that the proposed application includes an itemized request form, which must be filled out based on need. The motion passed 6-0.
Oversight
The question of application oversight also made its way to the dais, as the City Council considered whether to keep applications “in-house” via city staff, or by outsourcing the decision to another organization such as the Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Ronnie Russell, CEO of the Killeen Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, asked the City Council to keep the grant process confined to city staff during citizens comments.
On this, the City Council appeared to agree, with Wilkerson acknowledging the potential strain on city resources, but also pointing out that keeping the grant process in-house would avoid “even the appearance” of interference.
Brown offered a slightly different proposal and suggested creating a committee that would review applications, bringing them back to City Council for review.
She pointed out that the city is currently reviewing some 200 applications for another grant — meaning that, even with five minute presentations, a dedicated workshop would take over eight hours.
Both Wilkerson and Brown made separate motions to table the item until the next workshop, with Brown’s motion — which came at the start of City Council’s discussion — failing to receive a second and Wilkerson’s succeeding 6-0.
Prior to the decision to table the item, Councilwoman Nina Cobb pointed out that many youth organizations are in planning season and will be adversely affected by the city council’s decision to pass the resolution.
Election season
A motion to formally pursue shifting Killeen’s May election to November was approved by the City Council on Tuesday.
According to Texas election codes, however, the state Legislature must create a window to allow cities to do so; City Attorney Traci Briggs said Tuesday that Killeen’s last deadline ended in 2016.
In order to pass the necessary legislation, the City Council plans to utilize lobbyist Stan Schleuter, whom City Manager Kent Cagle said will be present at the April 19 City Council workshop.
Additionally, the City Council approved a motion of direction to invite District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley to that same meeting, or to the City Council’s next legislative police-setting session, whichever comes first.
Acting Mayor Debbie Nash-King chaired Tuesday’s meeting, as Jose Segarra, the former mayor, stepped down Thursday to run for city councilman at-large in the May 7 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.