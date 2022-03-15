A long-awaited draft of a proposed traffic impact analysis ordinance was presented to a cautious Killeen City Council on Tuesday, but a full discussion is set for two weeks from now.
The draft ordinance, which began its life as a motion of direction on Sept. 21, 2021, seeks to build a network of traffic surveys through impactful new developments, and to require developers to help mitigate the cost of nearby roadway improvements that are a result of the new development.
Since the first draft was introduced as a discussion item on Jan. 4, 2022, city staff has held stakeholder meetings with members of the local building community, including Joshua Welch, the president of the Central Texas Homebuilders Association.
The City Council has generally spoken favorably regarding the ordinance, which members have said would make developers pay their “fair share” for traffic improvements.
Critics of the ordinance, including resident and engineer Anca Neagu, have argued that the ordinance vilifies developers and fails to see the positives that development brings.
Aside from reviewing the ordinance, the City Council was asked to make a decision regarding the ordinance’s appeals process, as well as how the ordinance should play regarding zoning cases.
As it is written, developers are assessed by the city engineer as to whether a development requires a traffic impact ordinance, with any appeals going back to the city engineer. Options presented by staff Tuesday included serving appeals to the City Council, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the City Manager or to a board of appeals.
Though their responses differed, City Council members appeared to not want appeals to return to the City Council.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson said that he was not in favor of “pushing the appeals process on the city council” at this time, offering instead that he may be in favor of allowing the Planning and Zoning Commission to hear appeals.
Councilman Rick Williams, meanwhile, offered that the city manager is the proper avenue for appeals.
“I would say that the city manager is the place for appeals to go,” he said. “He has the staff and he has the time for people to work on it.”
Additionally, Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez noted that several cities require appeals to be submitted in writing within 10 days of a verdict. The councilwoman offered that developers could be required to do so as part of the ordinance.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King instead suggested that an appeals board be created that included two members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, two members of city staff, and two members of the City Council.
Nash-King also motioned, with unanimous support, for the ordinance to be brought back in two weeks, when the City Council could be presented with both the original draft ordinance and the new, proposed version, including “red-line” changes.
This motion may have been in response to a point made by Councilman Michael Boyd that it may not be appropriate to make a decision without seeing both versions.
“I don’t want us to get a watered-down ordinance,” he said, before going on to say that the city may currently have an efficient system in place.
Additionally, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown pointed out that a “deferred cost” clause in the proposed ordinance may lead to developers taking advantage of the city. As written, the ordinance may allow developers to put off paying impact mitigation fees until they reach a threshhold required to conduct a traffic impact analysis, fencing the cost to the city, Brown said.
Other business
The City Council heard several purchasing requests, including $512,470 for the establishment of “multi-sport playing surface” at Conder, Stewart and Phyllis parks. Funding will come from the $4 million allocated out of $29.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding last year.
A new drainage project may soon be on the books for Wolf Drive. The $205,489 improvement project is expected to relieve existing drainage issues.
A resolution was presented for the improvement and installation of a wireless broadband communications system from Iteris, Inc. for the city of Killeen.
City staff also brought back a request to award a $90,702 bid to American Lube Supply for petroleum products and diesel exhaust fluid. According to the associated staff report, product prices have increased significantly, raising the original bid to $90,702.
In other gas-related news, the City Council was presented with a renewal authorization of an agreement with FleetCor Technologies Operating Company, LLC., for $2.5 million. The agreement allows staff vehicles to refuel at any FleetCor servicing gas station, for what the associated staff report estimates 752,000 gallons of gas over the next year.
The full meeting can be viewed online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
