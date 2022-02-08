In hopes that developers will play ball, the Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to postpone a decision regarding a proposed 333-lot subdivision that would be built along Clear Creek Road, bordered by Mohawk Drive to the north and Reese Creek Road to the south.
The 80.85-acre two-phase development is represented by Joshua Welch on behalf of CP Summit Group, Loverd Wilson Trust, Penelope McDonald and Ray Fread and is zoned for the single-family SF-2, not the duplex-accomodating R-2 as was previously reported.
SF-2 zoning is a subset of single-family residential zones that typically feature larger lots than SF-1 zoned property.
The project is part of a Planned Unit Development district, a large-scale development zone that allows the city to provide additional oversight to the development.
So far, Welch has agreed to several restrictions to the project’s 50-foot lots, including reducing the amount of 20-foot setbacks for the project to half of the total lots, resulting in an alternating “forward-facing garage” for the development.
Welch has also agreed to narrower streets that measure 29 feet from curb to curb, as well as the introduction of a 2-acre Home Owners Association-controlled park that is part of approximately 4 acres of green space.
Speaking before the City Council opened discussion on the item, Welch ran through the development’s amenities, making the point that he has attempted to meet city staff’s requests for the PUD.
The City Council was mixed in its reaction to the development at Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilman Michael Boyd maintained his position from the Feb. 1 City Council workshop that the project’s density was too high and that the park acreage was too low; a 6-acre park would be more appropriate for this size development, he said.
Boyd added that he would like to see the number of lots reduced to 300, and that he would like to see a traffic impact analysis of the development’s nearby connection to Reese Creek Road.
Boyd also reiterated residents’ concerns that the project may exacerbate what he described as existing intermittent power issues at Goodnight Ranch.
“If we‘re going to do this, let’s do it right the first time, that’s what the PUD allows us to do,” Boyd said. “At the end of the day District 4 is going to be built out ... we have an opportunity to build it correctly the first time.”
Similarly, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown pointed out concerns with the existence of “protruding garages” and streets that are too narrow.
However, Councilman Ken Wilkerson appeared more hesitant to implement restrictions without amending the city ordinances. Doing so may implicate the City Council into “telling each development how it’s going to look,” he said. Wilkerson made the point that the City Council ought to operate based on standardized principles.
“If they’ve already satisfied the law, then we might be getting to a point to where we need to do that for every development,” he said.
Mayor Jose Segarra warned that non-standardized restrictions may push away development, drawing an analogy to a business owner that may “meet the requirements to get this far but then get pushed back,” and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King urged the City Council to make decisions in line with the upcoming comprehensive plan.
“I’m not taking a side either way, but as we are moving forward with our discussions, we need to keep in line with city ordinances and the comprehensive plan,” she said.
Finally, Councilman Rick Williams said that he agreed that “thinner streets may be an issue” and that a larger park may go further towards creating an attractive development.
After a motion from Wilkerson, the City Council voted 4-2 to postpone a vote to move on the development until Tuesday’s workshop. Wilkerson said that this time would be used to contact the developers and see if they are willing to work with the city to meet the additional restrictions.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb, Wilkerson, Williams and Nash-King voted in favor of the motion, while Boyd and Brown voted in opposition. Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez was not present at the meeting.
Schoolgirl, LLC
The City Council also heard and voted on a joint future land use map change and rezoning request for a new 4.586-acre development at 5801 and 5803 Clear Creek Road.
According to the associated staff report, the development seeks to transform the area into a small duplex community.
The 6-1 vote to approve was met with opposition by Brown, who reiterated her concerns from the Feb. 1 workshop that emergency vehicles would not have adequate space to maneuver.
