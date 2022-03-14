Tuesday night's Killeen City Council meeting will feature an update to the city’s code of ordinances regarding traffic impact analysis surveys, as well as an updated habitat preservation plan and a quarterly update from the planning and zoning commission.
The potential update to the city’s ordinance comes after a little over a month of “stakeholder meetings” between city staff and members of the local homebuilding community.
Since discussions began in November, the ordinance has shifted to provide more leeway to engineers and homebuilders by coinciding the requirement for a completed traffic impact analysis with the submission of a final plat, rather than the preliminary. Additionally, the survey will no longer be required to be completed out to 10 years, and will instead comprise of the first five years after a plot is developed.
Traffic impact surveys, to be paid by developers, will be required for any development that is expected to generate at least 2,000 daily trips — each “trip” refers to when a vehicle enters and exits a particular development. The exact scope of each survey will vary depending on the size of the development and in reference to a meeting between the developer and the city engineer.
Each survey can cost developers upwards of $10,000 to $12,000 — requiring a 10-year survey would increase that by nearly 40%.
However, the ordinance also carries teeth, requiring developers to pay at least a portion of the cost needed to facilitate street improvements necessary to bring local roadways up to code.
There are still several details to be ironed out by the City Council, such as who developers will appeal to and how, as well as how the City Council wants to deal with preliminary plats, rezoning and planned unit developments.
Other items
In other business Tuesday, the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to present its quarterly report, which includes a breakdown of how many cases it has considered over its past nine meetings, as well as current discussions regarding proposed amendments to chapters 26 and 31 of the city’s code of ordinances. Chapter 26 deals with subdivisions, and current amendment proposals include reduced street widths, Home Owners Association requirements, as well as standards for street trees. Chapter 31 deals with zoning cases, and current amendment proposals on the docket include future land use map amendment criteria and processes, public notification requirements and fencing standards.
Other items for consideration by the council Tuesday are an updated wildlife habitat preservation plan for indigenous cave invertebrates currently on the endangered list, as well as a request to rename a "City Hall Annex" after late former mayor, council member, municipal judge and philanthropist Raul Villaronga, according to the meeting agenda.
Villaronga’s widow, Julia Villaronga, is expected to attend the meeting in support of the former judge.
Tonight’s full agenda can be found online at: https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, and our coverage can be found on the sidebar.
Residents can watch the meeting live, and recorded, at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
