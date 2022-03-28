The vacant District 2 Killeen City Council seat and small business funding will be the focus of Tuesday's special City Council meeting at City Hall.
The District 2 seat officially became vacant Friday when Debbie Nash-King, the former District 2 councilwoman and mayor pro tem, was sworn in as Killeen’s new mayor after former Mayor Jose Segarra stepped down so he could run for an at-large council seat in the upcoming May election.
Since applications opened on March 4, four residents have applied to fill the position for what will be approximately a year. Applications closed on March 18.
The applicants are Riakos Adams, William Baumgartner, Katherine Bradley and Monique Brand.
Baumgartner is a disabled veteran who is a part-time student and substitute teacher with KISD. Baumgartner ran for City Council in the past for the District 2 seat. The first time was in 2019 which he received 69 votes and the second time was in 2021 which he received 149 votes.
Adams is a retired Army major and currently serves on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, and ran in 2021 for the Place 6 seat on the KISD school board, but lost to Cullen Mills. He had 1,593 votes.
Brand, a Navy veteran, is a journalist who currently works as the managing editor of the Lampasas Dispatch Record. Brand is also a former Herald reporter.
Bradley has not run for political office before, but she has served on the NAACP and has held numerous voter registration drives in Killeen. She has also lived in District 2 for over 15 years.
The process to fill the District 2 seat will take place in two phases — applicant interviews and an official resolution nominating and confirming an applicant for the position.
Janell Ford, Killeen’s executive director of communications, said Monday that city staff expects Tuesday's interviews with the applicants to be conducted in closed session, though the City Council will make the final decision.
The City Council will also discuss small business applications for American Rescue Plan Act funding. The item comes one week after Ronnie Russel, CEO of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce. asked the City Council to consider pending applications.
Total grant funding equals approximately $150,000.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 College Street, and may be viewed live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
