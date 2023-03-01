Killeen City Council

Killeen City Council members Michael Boyd, Riakos Adams Ken Wilkerson, Nina Cobb and Jose Segarra and Mayor Debbie Nash-King meet with state Rep. Brad Buckley (fourth from left) and state Sen. Pete Flores (third from right) on Monday in Austin.

 Courtesy image | City of Killeen

Mayor Debbie Nash-King and several Killeen City Council members on Monday met with state representatives in Austin to discuss local priorities.

“This was an opportunity to sit face to face with the lawmakers whose decisions directly impact our citizens and let them know our priorities,” Nash-King said in a city news release. “It’s also a prime opportunity to hear from our representatives about what they need from us and what more we can do to help them succeed.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.