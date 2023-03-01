Mayor Debbie Nash-King and several Killeen City Council members on Monday met with state representatives in Austin to discuss local priorities.
“This was an opportunity to sit face to face with the lawmakers whose decisions directly impact our citizens and let them know our priorities,” Nash-King said in a city news release. “It’s also a prime opportunity to hear from our representatives about what they need from us and what more we can do to help them succeed.”
The mayor along with Mayor Pro tem Ken Wilkerson and council members Jose Segarra, Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd and Riakos Adams joined state Rep. Brad Buckley and Sen. Pete Flores, whose districts include the Killeen area, “for a discussion on goals and ideas.”
Topics included Proposition A — the Killeen measure to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession — the veterans property tax exemption and the committees on which Buckley and Flores serve this legislative session.
“We need your input and feedback,” Flores said in the release. “We need to know that you think — good or bad. We’re here to serve. If we don’t know, we can’t address it.”
Nash-King asked both legislators to host more forums in Killeen.
“And both lawmakers agreed that was a good idea,” according to the release.
More than 5,200 bills have been filed in the 88th session, including a combined 43 between Buckley and Flores.
