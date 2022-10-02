It may not cost Killeen anything to participate in the reconstruction of Chaparral Road if the city is reimbursed up to $4.1 million as part of the planned development of a Bell County municipal utility district.
But that is an eventuality that may or may not come, consistent with other factors in a years-in-the-making project with Harker Heights and Bell County to widen the road.
And Killeen Councilman Ken Wilkerson, after complaining on Tuesday that Bell County isn’t allocating enough money for the project, told the Herald that the reimbursement provision in MUD No. 2 came as news to him.
“I was surprised by that,” he said. “I heard it in the workshop but followed up with (Edwin) Revell to confirm the details. He stated that it was a reimbursement deal ‘set in stone.’”
Revell is the city’s executive director of development services.
The newspaper reported in November 2019 that Danielle Singh, then-public works director, said that $4.1 million included in the city’s 2013 MUD No. 2 agreement is intended to offset Killeen’s cost to building a 3,750-home subdivision near the intersection of Chaparral and Featherline roads south of Killeen. But it comes with a caveat.
“In no case is the developer obligated to reimburse the city prior to construction of the 1,000th home in the development,” Singh said at the time. Singh is now Killeen’s assistant city manager.
As its own taxing entity, MUD No. 2 can levy property taxes on homes within its boundaries to pay for sewer and road infrastructure — capital costs that are initially paid through bond debt.
The MUD developer, Bruce Whitis of WB Development, nor any other representative of that firm was available for comment on Friday.
‘Put guardrails on us’
Killeen City Council members unanimously approved an interlocal agreement between Killeen, Bell County and Harker Heights on Tuesday after it was pulled from the consent agenda following a request by Wilkerson.
“I feel compelled to put guardrails on us, much the way Bell County has done with themselves,” he said. “I’m more inclined to approve this if we put a cap on ours, too.”
The discussion on Tuesday followed another the previous week, during which council members debated the merits of assuming much of the financial burden and responsibility for the Chaparral Road reconstruction — a $24 million project that’s expected to exceed that estimate by the time construction begins no earlier than 2025.
Expansion plans for the two-lane Chaparral Road, along Killeen’s southern border, have long been talked about with little action. In August, a new high school on the road opened, causing traffic jams during morning commutes.
The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization, or KTMPO, will pay $17.2 million in construction costs. Bell County has agreed to pay $3 million, with Harker Heights contributing $224,487 and Killeen paying $3.5 million.
“Bell County was approached by Killeen officials several years ago about the possibility of partnering with Killeen on potential improvements to Chaparral,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn told the Herald. “The initial discussions were prompted by Killeen ISD’s purchase of property on Chaparral for a new high school. Bell County agreed to partner in the project to improve Chaparral and committed $3,000,000 toward the project.”
He said the county’s portion of funding is “intended to be used toward design and right-of-way acquisition that might be needed. The city of Killeen agreed to lead the project, as the improved roadway will ultimately become a city road.”
The project involves 13.28 miles but does not include a part of the road that Killeen ISD improved during the construction of Chaparral High School, which opened in mid-August to more than 2,000 students.
When the Chaparral widening is complete, Killeen will annex Bell County’s portion of the road into the city limits, according to the memorandum of understanding. City officials would then be responsible for maintaining the county’s section of Chaparral Road, along with that of the city, including in front of the school.
Pre-construction schedule
Council members approved the initial memorandum of understanding on Oct. 29, 2019, with Bell County, Killeen ISD and Harker Heights.
Preliminary design work is expected to continue through January 2023, with final design set for February 2023 to August 2024. Construction may last for two to three years but is not expected to begin until at least 2025.
“The developer has to reimburse the city up to $4.1 million,” Revell said on Tuesday. “That brings the outlay to the city to a number that’s less than zero.”
And that figure is $549,065 under cost to the city.
“The city is still obligated to construct its portion of the road, according to MUD No. 2 agreement,” Revell said. “The staff recommendation is to approve the interlocal agreement.”
‘Let’s roll’
Later, Wilkerson told the Herald that is one reason he agreed to vote to approve the interlocal agreement after first insisting that Bell County and Harker Heights be asked by Killeen officials to revisit their financial commitments.
“That’s partially the reason I surrendered to Bell County’s ridiculous ‘offer.’ If we are effectively paying nothing (as promised by our staff) to fix the problem created by a KISD decision, let’s roll.”
On Tuesday, Wilkerson called the agreement “basically a bill. I think we should cap ours at $3.5 million. The thing that sticks to me is the cap Bell County has set at $3 million. I move to ask that Bell County consider removing the cap of $3 million and consider a total attribution of 11% ... by Oct. 18.”
But City Manager Kent Cagle warned against using such tactics against the county.
‘Warn you about the dangers’
“I think we need to be clear we’re making a change to the agreement that it has to go back to Bell County and go back to Harker Heights,” he said. “I want to warn you about the dangers of that. The county had a methodology that they even agreed to participate at all in this project. That’s why they capped it. They don’t build four-lane divided thoroughfares. I don’t think it was a negotiation.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez agreed.
“I try to remove my emotion from it and look at it objectively as I can,” he said on Tuesday. “At the end of the day, I think the juncture in the road where we’re at (is) we move forward with what we have ... or we do nothing (and) risk putting this on the backs of Killeen taxpayers completely.”
Councilman Michael Boyd agreed with Wilkerson that the county should contribute more money to the project.
“I do believe we should allow the county to come back to the table,” he said. “I think it would be irresponsible for the county not to participate in this program.”
County Money
City Engineer Andrew Zagars told council members on Tuesday that the interlocal agreement allows county officials “to change its amount.” But Blackburn said the county is standing by its $3 million commitment.
“A few months ago, the city of Killeen approached Bell County and asked to update the original agreement,” he said. “The updated agreement made no substantive changes from the original agreement, save and except the timeline had changed. Bell County approved the updated agreement that Killeen proposed on Sept. 19, Bell County continues to support this Killeen-initiated project.”
This Tuesday, during a City Council workshop, council members will review a budget amendment that “allocates funding for the Chaparral Road widening project. These funds were originally appropriated when the FY 2020 budget and CIP (were) adopted,” according to the city.
The amendment is necessary because of a provision in the city’s charter, according to staff documents.
“The purpose of any such appropriation shall be deemed abandoned if three years pass without any disbursement from the appropriation. This budget amendment reinstates the funding that was originally appropriated in FY 2020.”
Those figures are set at $3 million for capital improvement projects and design and engineering costs and at $500,000 for capital improvement projects and construction.
“An engineering firm was selected by interview and a proposal for services has been submitted to the city for a contract,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford told the Herald.
Freese and Nichols of Austin is expected to be the project consultant.
“There is currently no approved contract for services,” Ford said.
The proposed contract with Freese and Nichols is also on the council’s agenda for Tuesday — a $1.48 million agreement to come up with the design of the Chaparral Road widening project.
“Staff recommends that the City Council authorize a Professional Service Agreement with Freese and Nichols for the design of the Chaparral Road Widening Project,” according to city documents.
‘Will need approval’
KTMPO’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Project. a 25-year plan, calls for widening Chaparral between State Highway 195 and East Trimmier Road from two to four lanes with a continuous center turn lane and adding an 8-foot bicycle lane and 5-foot sidewalk or shared use path on both sides of the road.
“The funding is comprised of local and federal monies,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said last week. “TxDOT’s involvement is exclusively to ensure funding meets federal requirements and constraints. TxDOT is a primary contact for planning activities and project selection.”
In August, KTMPO Director Uryan Nelson said the project “was originally submitted to the KTMPO for consideration in 2004. Since that time, it has been resubmitted in all subsequent project calls. In 2014, the project was moved from the unfunded list to the short-range funding and in 2018, it remained in the short-range list.”
TxDOT districts also attend and participate in policy and technical MPO committees, Smith said.
“This project has been submitted to receive federal money in the FY 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). This submission will need approval from the (Federal Highway Administration). Once approved, the project will be included in the FY23-26 STIP. TxDOT will work with its partners to identify a project start date that will serve and prioritize community needs.”
Meanwhile, Killeen ISD is expected to start construction soon on Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School on Chaparral Road, adding construction traffic to the already congested road. That campus is expected to open in fall 2024, with an expected student population of 800 to 1,000.
“Due to funding constraints and the cost of the project, in 2020 KTMPO was notified that the project could be split into 3 phases if necessary for funding of the project,” Nelson told the Herald in August. “In 2022, the KTMPO Policy Board selected to fund Phase 1 of this project, and it was included in our FY 23-26 TIP, which is still waiting approval from TxDOT and Federal Highways.”
The second phase, according to KTMPO documents, would widen Chaparral to Stillhouse Hollow Lake Road at a cost of $6,459,249. The let date on that project is 2029.
Cagle has told the Herald that federal funding will be available to begin construction in 2026, that the city remains in charge of the project and that funding “was never scheduled to be completed by the opening of the high school.”
And while KTMPO waits for the money to roll in, pending approval, it is widely believed the estimated cost of the project will be well over the estimated $24 million.
“This estimate of $24 million is very old,” Cagle said in September. “I expect it will be well over $30 million.”
Meanwhile the two-lane road looks little different than it has for decades except for the big new high school and many newly built homes nearby.
And “part of this delay is on the city of Killeen,” Cagle said recently. “We should have already had the engineer working on the project. We didn’t have a city engineer for a while, and that did delay it somewhat.”
About KTMPO
According to its website, KTMPO “is responsible for establishing a comprehensive transportation planning process for the greater area around Killeen and Temple. The MPO is comprised of a Transportation Planning Policy Board and a Technical Advisory Committee whose members are community and county elected officials and/or are appointed by those officials.”
The policy board includes KTMPO chair, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, Boyd, Adams, Alvarez and Blackburn.
The KTMPO boundary covers all of Bell County, parts of Coryell and Lampasas counties, portions of Fort Hood and encompasses Bartlett, Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Holland, Kempner, Killeen, Little River-Academy, Morgan’s Point Resort, Nolanville, Rogers, Salado, Temple and Troy.
The Central Texas Council of Governments is the Rural Planning Organization (RPO) for the seven counties within its jurisdiction. The RPO includes all areas that are outside of the KTMPO boundary, which includes Hamilton, Milam, Mills, San Saba and a majority of Coryell and Lampasas Counties, KTMPO’s website shows.
Texas includes 23 MPOs. The decision-making bodies are required for each urban area with populations of more than 50,000.
