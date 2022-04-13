As it struggles to reinvigorate its downtown, the city of Killeen finds itself in a fight against apathetic and uninvested business owners, according to Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services.
During a presentation that outlined the city’s most recent enforcement efforts of the 2020 Vacant Building Ordinance, Revell explained that business owners within Killeen’s Historic Overlay District have proven resistant to recent efforts to fill vacant buildings downtown.
When the vacant-building ordinance was originally passed in 2020, there were 38 vacant buildings within the HOD; to date, 11 properties have completed the city’s required registration process, two are no longer vacant, and nine are ongoing cases in the municipal court. Vacant-property owners are also required to file an action plan with the city to show some effort to fill the vacancy.
Despite these requirements, as well as a fine of $500 per year plus $50 per additional year, many property owners in the downtown historic overlay district have remained reluctant.
Several solutions to what the director described as apathy and disinterest are to increase fees, increase enforcement initiatives through code enforcement and the municipal court, to implement American Rescue Plan Act funding and to establish a “downtown director.”
Several City Council members pointed out that many leasors for Killeen’s downtown do not live in the area, and are therefore not invested. Councilman Michael Boyd thanked Revell for his attention to the issue, but suggested taking a more aggressive approach.
“I can appreciate the approach to problem solving,” Boyd said.
On the other hand, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said that the city was toeing the line of governmental overreach on this subject, stating that property owners should expect a certain amount of autonomy for their property.
Downtown director
Another aspect that may provide an element of solvency to the problem of downtown is what Revell described as a “downtown director.” The position, which was also recommended by Kevin Shepherd, CEO the consulting company responsible for the creation of Killeen’s soon-to-be released comprehensive plan, would be responsible for downtown’s brand, business outreach and compliance, and a host of other tasks. The director would work directly under Revell.
The suggestion was met with mixed approval, with Boyd saying that he was interested in hearing more about the position and Mayor Debbie Nash-King pointing out that the position was redundant.
“We’re still going to have to come back to you,” Nash-King said.
Discussions regarding the new director are still at a preliminary stage, and Revell will return with a formal proposal at some point in the future.
