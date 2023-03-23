Downtown Advisory Committee

Ten applicants have been selected to represent Killeen's Downtown Advisory Committee, charged with promoting events in the area, overseeing volunteer activities and encouraging investments.

Ten applicants have been chosen to represent the newly-created Killeen Downtown Advisory Committee, and one spot on the new, 11-member advisory board remains to be filled.

“I’m excited,” Councilwoman Nina Cobb said during a council workshop meeting on Tuesday. “We’re ready to get started. But the biggest thing is that we’re going to have to communicate. Let’s ensure that ... we still let our public know they can send their ideas and everyone will be working together.”

