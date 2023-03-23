Ten applicants have been chosen to represent the newly-created Killeen Downtown Advisory Committee, and one spot on the new, 11-member advisory board remains to be filled.
“I’m excited,” Councilwoman Nina Cobb said during a council workshop meeting on Tuesday. “We’re ready to get started. But the biggest thing is that we’re going to have to communicate. Let’s ensure that ... we still let our public know they can send their ideas and everyone will be working together.”
City officials have said that forming such a committee is a requirement of the Texas Main Street application process, expected to be complete this year. Full designation is anticipated for 2024.
“The City Council approved the committee be comprised of (11) members, consisting of four at-large representatives that are city of Killeen community members and leaders and one representative from (seven) entities,” said Katlin Kizito, the city’s downtown revitalization director.
Chosen for the new downtown committee — listed by the organizations they represent — are: Killeen Arts Commission (Ashley Rodriguez), Heritage Preservation Board (Albert Galbreath), Fort Hood (Tenesa Davis), Downtown Merchant Association (Norman Mitchell), Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce (Khandiese Cooper) and Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce (Rebekah Moon). An applicant had not been identified for the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce.
The recommendations for at-large representatives are Sharon Hines, Carlos Pineda, Toni Ringgold and Melanie Baak.
Council members are expected to approve the recommendations on Tuesday during a regular meeting.
“We had about 29 applicants,” Kizito said. “When we started reviewing them to make recommendations, we had a few more come in after that.”
Before council members approved creating the committee in December, Kizito defined its purpose.
“I would imagine that this downtown advisory committee would support my role,” she said during a meeting in November. “I would see a traditional downtown advisory committee in five ways.”
Those are operational, promotional, communication and outreach, overseeing volunteer activities and encouraging investments.
“I would like to also know if any types of ordinances that pertain to the area will be kind of vetted through them before it comes to us,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said at Tuesday’s workshop.
‘Champions of our downtown’
Generally, the Downtown Advisory Committee won’t consider ordinances.
“Our historic preservation ordinances would go to the Heritage Preservation Board,” Kizito said. Committee members “are more of our hands and feet. I really see these stakeholders of being champions of our downtown.”
Kizito was hired in August to oversee Killeen’s downtown revitalization.
“One of the biggest things we discussed is moving forward,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “And that means progress and you guys ... are doing a great job.”
Advisory committee members have no authority, other than to make recommendations to the City Council. The city already has 18 boards and commissions, some of whose members meet irregularly, including six advisory boards.
“This is exciting to see the amount of interest and engagement with regards to this committee,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said.
Benefits of becoming a Texas Main Street city include training and professional development for Kizito to support branding and marketing. The Texas Historical Commission each year chooses up to five cities for Main Street designation. Across Texas are 90 such communities, including Temple and Waco.
Bounded on the north by east-west corridor Rancier Avenue and on the south by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, downtown Killeen includes what was the original town founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway.
Listed with the National Register of Historic Places, the original town was built adjacent to the tracks. And some of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown, particularly on Gray Street and Avenue D.
