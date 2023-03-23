Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.