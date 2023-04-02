The leader of the Central Texas Homeless Coalition said that a consultant’s plan to reduce homelessness in Killeen and Temple has merit but that it hasn’t been properly explained to residents.
“In my professional opinion, (Robert) Marbut’s plan does help to understand some of the variables affecting the homelessness in our community, like the higher women percentage and the generational data points he reported that help us understand the how and why of our homeless community,” said Bobby Ehrig, president of the coalition. “But I think how the initial plan was conveyed was confusing and generated questions concerning his recommendations and community feelings on how to support those in need.”
For months, Marbut has conducted street-level and other research across Bell County, including in Killeen and Temple, to provide snapshots of the homeless population in both cities. He made his final presentation to the Killeen City Council on Feb. 7. Just over a month later, Killeen council members agreed to extend Marbut’s contract by six months and pay him an additional $20,000. Temple City Council members ultimately did the same.
“We have not set up a nonprofit like this,” Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said during a council meeting on March 14 in a pitch to get the council to extend Marbut’s contract. “We’ve never attempted to address homelessness in this way. If city staff is doing this, we’re going to be doing it by trial and error and we’re not going to be doing it correctly every step of the time because we’re going to be learning as we go. I don’t think this is setting us up for success if we don’t move forward with this.”
For nearly 30 minutes, Singh fielded questions primarily from council members Nina Cobb, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Michael Boyd — many of which were answered in discussions about Robert Marbut’s homelessness and mental-health strategic plan in February, when council members adopted it.
In a 6-0 decision, with Riakos Adams not available remotely during the vote, council members amended the interlocal agreement with Marbut to pay him an additional $40,000 ($20,000 from each city) through the contract extension.
The agreement
The “original agreement set the maximum amount of expenditures from (Temple and Killeen) at $50,000,” according to a staff report. “(On Feb. 14), City Council adopted the homelessness and mental-health strategic plan. Staff from both cities have determined additional services from the consultant are necessary as implementation begins.”
Last year, Temple and Killeen approved the interlocal agreement that set the initial cost for Marbut Consulting of San Antonio to $88,742.98, with the cities paying $44,371.49 apiece. The amended agreement allows Marbut to “operationalize” the strategic plan “at the additional cost of $40,000,” or $20,000 per city.
“If we extend this $20,000, where are we going to be in six months?” Wilkerson said. “Are we then going to be looking for somebody to run the plan again? I think that will get (us) into a cyclical spiral. What exactly in the six months time that we’re extending Dr. Marbut will he be doing that no on else in Killeen can do?”
Arbor of Hope
The extension allows Marbut to help both cities create Arbor of Hope — the central component to “Operation: RISE,” the plan that calls for Killeen, Temple and Bell County to provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
“The coalition believes in the Housing First model — a gold standard proven to end homelessness that is followed by both sides of the aisle for the last 20 years — and works only if the organizations and the community work together to enforce and hold standards in service delivery and share information across the spectrum of providers in our region,” Ehrig said. “We also believe in ensuring that homelessness cannot be criminalized and can better be addressed with effective approaches that have adequate funding to support those needs like mental illness and substance use to name a few. Right now, that is a challenge both communities are trying to overcome.”
Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
“We’ve got to turn off the increase,” Marbut said on Feb. 7. “If you don’t stop increasing homelessness here, you’ll have a problem in that in seven to nine years, you can’t afford the solution. It will become so cost-prohibitive to fix that.”
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
Marbut has said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center would be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
‘Cross-development of a plan’
“Some community members felt the plan did not take into account an equitable analysis of providers and options in both communities,” Ehrig said. “This could be due to the speed at which each community is moving, but since we were not involved in that analysis, we could not effectively tell you why. Our concern as a coalition lies with implementation and collaboration.”
He attributed such a concern to challenges that “exist between cross-development of a plan for two different cities that operate much differently.” That’s partly why Singh pressed council members last month to extend Marbut’s contract.
“First thing we need to do is ... set up the nonprofit,” Singh said. “The Arbor of Hope, that is really one of the most critical pieces going forward. It’s making sure we get that structure right and making sure we have our existing nonprofits ... outlined in the correct tracks, as we’ve been calling them. We really look at the next six months of being critical.”
Marbut’s plan divides 15 recommendations into four sections, including clinical tracks. Those are visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and “long-term supportive care.”
“Using national best practices and the ‘Seven Guiding Principles of Homeless Transformation’ as the key measuring tools, Marbut Consulting evaluated the current state of homeless service operations within Killeen and ... an extensive survey of people experiencing homelessness,” according to Operation: RISE. “Marbut Consulting then conducted a needs assessment and gaps analysis between existing inventory and identified needs, including the types of services (qualitative) and capacity of services (quantitative) needed (in) Killeen and Temple.”
‘We are confident’
Marbut’s work in both cities began in April. Operation: RISE includes details about how Marbut conducted his research on homelessness in Killeen, Temple and Bell County, the site visits and tours he and others completed, how funding sources should be identified to support the plan and the same statistical data on homelessness in Killeen he’s presented three times to the City Council.
“The coalition feels that because each community is moving at significantly different speeds that there is a challenge to develop effective plans that mirror each other and will be able to work collectively to address homelessness on a regional basis,” Ehrig said. “We are confident, though, that the cities are listening more now to the community and are hopeful that things will begin to re-align in a way that provides a better solution that involves all community partners and the great services they can provide.”
Another concern is cost, Ehrig said.
“It was briefly shared by Temple on their initial first-year plan and draft ideas on a shelter-type building, but not enough where the community felt confident that their governments spent enough time trying to provide initial plans and designs. Once you begin addressing homelessness at this level, costs become recurring and in many cases increase because the need will become greater when folks realize help is finally available on a larger basis.”
Representatives of Central Texas Homeless Coalition “have had communication” with Temple and Killeen officials, Ehrig said.
But “because their plans are unique to each community, and depending on where they are with their planning, the coalition has been an advisor to both but in different levels of discussion. We have been asked to be on a subcommittee for Temple developing processes and guidelines for the Arbor of Hope. With Killeen, we have spoken with several city officials and had discussions with Leslie Hinkle and her team regarding their plans and opportunities moving forward.”
Hinkle, who was Killeen’s executive director of community development, retired from the city also week.
On March 23, coalition officials met with others from several community organizations.
‘Clarify confusion’
“Temple and Killeen were represented and worked to clarify confusion on some of the information previously provided at both city council meetings,” Ehrig said. “We are also helping the community provide more questions and feedback through the coalition as we share the recorded meeting with over 150 more community members in our network and offered to help share the plan as it is updated at our monthly meetings. Our hope is that both communities will lean on the coalition further to support their development of both programs and policies as they relate to the designs and implementation of homeless services in the region. We can get more done together than being independent entities.”
And that is sentiment is consistent with remarks by Singh when she told Killeen City Council members on March 14 that often, nonprofits work separately toward the same goals.
“The way this has worked in the past is that community members have all gone their own way and tried to step up, and we’ve gotten nowhere,” she said. “If we do the same thing, I expect that to happen again.”
Ehrig provided his perspective on that.
“I appreciate Ms. Singh’s opinion on the community providers, and her statement does have some merit,” he said. “But this is not a new opinion when developing a system to address homelessness from scratch. Both Temple and Killeen have a lot of faith-based providers for the needy — not just homeless. And, unfortunately, they have not had much need to work collectively on larger objectives in a way that complements all parties involved. No matter what the plan, if the community partners do not have buy-in and continue to work toward unified efforts, no amount of money or goodwill can make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring in our region.”
In Killeen, on the north side, is the city’s only homeless shelter, Friends in Crisis, run by the nonprofit Families in Crisis. Like the Central Texas Homeless Coalition, it’s had little communication with Marbut.
“I know that Mr. Marbut did visit after he was finally told that he needed to talk to us,” said Larry Moehnke, vice president of Friends in Crisis. “I do know, at one point, he did go ahead and spend a short period of time with our directors. I’m usually very in-tune with everything that’s going on but with this particular issue, I haven’t been knee-deep in it.”
Ehrig said the Central Texas Homeless Coalition “had one conversation with Dr. Marbut in late summer 2022. Unfortunately, the coalition did not have any additional conversations with Dr. Marbut during his analysis of the strategic plan. We do not know any more than the public on what continued role Dr. Marbut will have with the cities and expansion of plans to begin homeless services.”
‘Committed to helping’
And Friends in Crisis officials have not discussed Marbut’s plan, Moehnke said.
“We have always served our community well,” he said. “We’re committed to helping people, to transition them into new lives. Our case managers follow up with them once we are able to get them into housing and keep abreast of how they’re doing to make sure they are successful.”
The Killeen homeless shelter and the organization that runs it doesn’t merely help people find homes, Moehnke said.
“If they have any needs, we work to provide those. We placed over 3,500 last year into housing. So we have made a significant impact as far as people’s lives go. We put $2.5 million into the local economy just for rental assistance.”
The organization also provides mortgage assistance and covers the cost of goods and supplies needed at move-in, such as dishes, bedding, towels and other basic necessities.
“Out of those 3,517 we placed, they were from 1,503 households,” Moehnke said. “Included in that were 802 individuals from 340 veteran households. We also provided mortgage assistance for some 64 households last year. We work closely and have great relationships with organizations that provide mental-health services and (addiction recovery). We have those contacts and have made a significant impact.”
At Friends in Crisis, a 78-bed facility, about 58 people stay overnight each day. Families in Crisis, another shelter in Killeen that serves abused women and their children, has about 45 people each night.
“We don’t turn people away,” Moehnke said. “You know that day we had the point-in-time count? We had 485 in housing on that day. If we had not been in the community, the number for the point-in-time survey would have been tremendously higher.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires some agencies to conduct point-in-time counts at least every other year. On Jan. 26, city officials, Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations counted 169 people in Killeen experiencing homelessness — down from 200 in last year’s count.
The data collected on Jan. 26 represents about 30 to 35% of those experiencing homelessness nationwide, according to organizers.
In Temple the same day, 121 people experiencing homelessness were counted. Among those counted in that city and in Killeen, Belton and Hamilton and Lampasas counties, 53% are female, and 64% are between ages 25 and 64.
