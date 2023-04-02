Killeen homelessness

Volunteers participate in Killeen's annual point-in-time count on Jan. 26. Officials said that 169 people experiencing homelessness were counted over 12 hours.

 Courtesy image | City of Killeen

The leader of the Central Texas Homeless Coalition said that a consultant’s plan to reduce homelessness in Killeen and Temple has merit but that it hasn’t been properly explained to residents.

“In my professional opinion, (Robert) Marbut’s plan does help to understand some of the variables affecting the homelessness in our community, like the higher women percentage and the generational data points he reported that help us understand the how and why of our homeless community,” said Bobby Ehrig, president of the coalition. “But I think how the initial plan was conveyed was confusing and generated questions concerning his recommendations and community feelings on how to support those in need.”

