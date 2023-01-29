Since Charles Kimble became Killeen’s police chief 5½ years ago, violent crime has decreased and homeless outreach, mental-health and officer training programs have been created by the city’s top cop — accomplishments often touted by officials here.
“The city of Killeen has seen a lot of progress within our police department under Chief Kimble’s tenure,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “During these unprecedented times where we have seen tremendous growth in our city and the national challenges that have been directed at police officers, he has been able to positively manage and steer those in an effective and positive direction.”
Segarra was mayor when Killeen City Council members unanimously confirmed Kimble’s appointment by then-City Manager Ron Olson.
“He has led our police department from the ground through his firsthand engagement and outreach — to our citizens and organization — that have had an impact on our community.”
Kimble on Nov. 29, 2022, announced his intention to retire from the city of Killeen. His last day as police chief was Jan. 27, but he has signed a “temporary employee” agreement with City Manager Kent Cagle to become interim chief on Feb. 13, for no more than 12 weeks, while his successor is found.
Crime data
A Herald analysis of crime data submitted by KPD to the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that violent crime — homicide, robbery, assault and rape — generally declined between Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. But the number of criminal homicides reported by Killeen police during that span ranged from a low of seven cases in 2018 — Kimble’s first full year as police chief — to a high of 26 in 2020. And last year, according to figures provided by KPD, 22 homicides were reported.
According to DPS, a total of 104 homicides were investigated from 2017 to 2022.
For all other violent crimes reported from 2017 to 2021 — assault, robbery and rape — reported incidents decreased. But the biggest drops were in the number of rapes and robberies reported in that period. In 2017, KPD received 313 reports of robbery, and that number fell to 95 in 2021. For rapes, that number was 151 in 2017, but it dropped to 92 in 2021.
Assaults climbed drastically, though, for the same period. The number of cases reported in 2017 was 2,693. But in 2021, it increased to 2,832.
Each year, DPS publishes data from law enforcement agencies across the state for homicides, including “non-negligent homicides,” manslaughter, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft. Homicide, rape, assault and robbery are classified by DPS and the FBI as violent crimes.
Law enforcement participation is voluntary, but municipal and county agencies and others regularly submit their crime data annually.
And KPD, not unlike other law enforcement agencies in Texas, publishes annual reports on crime statistics. The most recent data published by KPD on its website is short on that information but long on public relations materials, such as KPD’s “mission, vision & values,” organizational chart, budget, accreditation, “new technology,” awards and recognition and promotions.
That information is typically part of law enforcement agencies’ annual reports. But KPD departed from standard procedure when it did not list crime statistics. Instead, it published the crime rate for Killeen per 100,000 population over the last 20 years.
That is a formula used by some state and federal agencies to measure how “safe” cities are in Texas. But the Herald analyzed the number of violent crimes reported by the FBI in 2019 and found that among 11 cities comparable in size by population, Killeen was fifth, with 583 violent crimes reported. Odessa topped the list with 1,282 crimes. Pearland reported the least amount of violent crimes — 113.
Killeen’s Bell County neighbor, Temple, had half the population in 2019 (77,558) and reported 217 violent crimes.
KPD’s 2021 annual crime report touted a “30% drop in murders,” “6% reduction in violent crimes” and “39% decrease in robberies” in the 24-page document. It did not explain the sudden departure from publishing crime statistics, but it did provide those following a request from the newspaper — the same figures submitted to DPS.
Statistics for 2022 are available each month on KPD’s website.
According to the department’s website, KPD is budgeted for 336 employees as of November 2022, including authorization for 265 sworn officers. Forty-two positions were vacant.
Clearance rate
More than four years after the U.S. Department of Justice found that the clearance rate for homicides (15%) in Killeen was far below the national average, KPD cleared 50% of the 22 homicides it reported in 2022 — an increase of eight clearances of 18 homicides (44%) in the previous year.
As defined by the FBI, “clearance” is when a suspect is arrested, charges are filed and the case is presented to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.
Kimble had been on the job for a few months when he asked the DOJ to conduct the study that proposed “technical assistance for KPD aimed at improving homicide clearance rates through the implementation of best practices.” To keep the homicide clearance rate at or above the national average, the report advocated more “evidence-based” investigative work and improved communication between the department and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes non-federal felonies and Class B misdemeanors and above.
Kimble then hired a crime analyst to support the department’s data-driven approach and increased community crime forums and other events aimed at improving public outreach.
“I think breathing new life into the need for community involvement and engagement from our police department so they are not just showing up when they need them but also showing up for general community events and services is what we needed,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “I do think he was successful with that.”
Gonzalez represents District 1, which encompasses north Killeen and downtown Killeen. According to the DOJ report, most of the city’s homicides between 2007 and 2017 were restricted to downtown Killeen and neighborhoods bordering South Fort Hood Street — two of the oldest areas of the city. And over the last five years, that has not changed.
In 2022, 18 of the 22 victims were shot, one was stabbed, one was strangled and two were found dead — one in an apartment fire, according to Killeen police.
“We are constantly challenging each other to make Killeen a safe city,” Kimble said in his “chief’s message” in the 2021 annual report. “Please review the FBI and State of Texas statistics and see how crime continues to drop in Killeen, Texas. The Killeen Police Department now has a training division and in 2021, the department committed to increasing training and leadership-level training for our staff.”
Patrick Warren Sr.
Kimble has overseen the investigations of several cases that drew national media attention, including the shooting death of Patrick Warren Sr., an unarmed Black man, more than two years ago.
On Jan. 10, Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year veteran of KPD at the time, opened fire on Warren, 52, after he responded to a mental-health call at the man’s house. Body camera footage shows Warren screaming and waving his arms in Warren’s front yard before charging at the officer.
Reynaldo first used his stun gun, but it was ineffective against Warren. The officer was placed on leave during a Texas Rangers investigation but returned to duty that April. The next month, Bell County grand jurors no-billed the case.
Later, Kimble created the “Killeen Cares” program after KPD had what he called “an unfortunate critical incident intersection of mental health and law enforcement and someone lost their life.” But the program has received a lukewarm community response.
The Herald in June 2022 reported that five people — four adults and a juvenile — enrolled in “Killeen Cares.” The voluntary program, revealed during Kimble’s April virtual job interviews for a position in Seattle, Washington, consists of a pair of ribbon decals. One decal is green, signifying mental-health awareness, and the other is decorated with multi-colored puzzle pieces, indicating the participant is on the autism spectrum.
The decals, police have said, provide officers additional information so they know how to appropriately respond to calls for service.
Those interested in enrolling in KPD’s Killeen Cares program must visit their doctors to complete medical releases and Killeen Cares enrollment forms. Once those forms are submitted to KPD, a Community Engagement Unit police officer contacts participants and provides the decals for their vehicles or residences.
“It is too soon to measure the success of the program as it is still in its infancy,” Miramontez said at the time. “We are encouraged by the interest in it and expect enrollments to accelerate as individuals are able to get in to see their providers.”
One in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness every year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Marvin Guy
Marvin Louis Guy, 58, has been imprisoned since May 10, 2014, charged with four felony counts, including capital murder of a peace officer. His bond has been set at $4 million.
The case appeared in the New York Times in 2017. Guy is accused of shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive at 5 a.m. on May 9, 2014 -- three years before Kimble was hired as the city's police chief.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
“Mr. Guy says he eventually heard shouts that it was the police,” the Times reported. “He ditched his gun by the bedroom window and ran toward the back door, cutting his feet on shards of glass. The agents approached Mr. Guy cautiously. Once upon him, Officer Juan E. Obregon Jr. shoved a knee between Mr. Guy’s shoulder blades and put a pistol to his head.”
Obregon threatened to kill Guy, the Times reported.
The trial in Belton has been set for May 8. Previous trial dates were rescheduled for a variety of reasons, including unresolved legal motions, a revolving door of defense attorneys fired by Guy and prosecutors eventually waiving the death penalty.
Guy dismissed three teams of defense attorneys over the years until the Grassroots Law Project began paying his legal bills in 2021 and a new team was hired. Another reason for the delay in Guy’s case was the time needed for attorneys to prepare for the death penalty case, a hurdle that was removed last year.
If convicted of capital murder, Guy would be sentenced to life in prison.
No-knock warrants
In April 2021, Killeen City Council members adopted an ordinance prohibiting police officers from using or participating in no-knock warrants — another issue that’s been covered nationally.
“As a police chief and as someone who is aware of what is happening throughout the country, as we put our reform package up in 2019, we understood the tide that was turning throughout the United States,” Kimble said during that council meeting. “Our council showed a lot of bravery by continuing with reform and we will continue on this trend of police reform here in America, starting here in Killeen.”
He also said the department had not conducted a no-knock warrant since February.
No-knock warrants — so termed because police don’t announce themselves before forcefully entering people’s homes to arrest them, generally under the cover of darkness — had come under scrutiny for years. Nearly three years ago, a Killeen man was killed in such a raid, which sometimes includes broken glass, explosives to blow off doors and exchanges of gunfire, including James Scott Reed, 40, on Feb. 27, 2019.
He was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home. The family has alleged that at least 22 rounds were fired by KPD SWAT team members during the raid and that while Reed was armed, he did not fire his handgun.
Homeless outreach
In September 2022, Killeen police Officer Kyle Moore became the first recipient of the Community Hero Award during a Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce annual banquet for his work with the city’s homeless population.
“After the great resiliency and exceptional acts of heroism that occurred during 2020 and 2021, we decided to incorporate the Community Hero Award into this evening every year,” incoming chamber board Chair Amy Millsap said. “This award is given for outstanding community servanthood. It is dedicated to an individual who displays exceptional heroism and selfless service in the Central Texas area.”
Moore runs KPD’s Homeless Outreach Team, a program that helps people secure housing. He is a trained mental-health officer who also volunteers off-duty to help coordinate food and clothing drives and block parties for the homeless.
“A Community Hero has great empathy and compassion for others and offers aid even in the face of adversity or personal danger because they genuinely care about the well-being and safety of others,” Millsap said during the banquet at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Moore was met with a standing ovation when his name was announced to a crowd of about 300. A video produced for the event featured Kimble and others praising Moore’s work and his effectiveness in the community.
“This recognition was a surprise and truly an honor,” Moore said in a news release from the city. “I’m happy to be able to help this section of the community and get as many people involved as possible to support and spread awareness.”
Each day, the city’s homeless population averages around 250. Moore has since accepted another position at KPD.
“Chief Kimble has left his imprint throughout the community,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald in an email. “The systems he put in place such as the homeless outreach program and the community engagement unit for downtown Killeen will provide quality services for our residents. We are truly thankful for his dedication and service to our community.”
She shared the same sentiment during Kimble’s retirement ceremony on Jan. 12 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“Chief, 31 years is a long time to do anything,” Nash-King said. “I definitely want to congratulate you for hanging in there and serving in this capacity. The city of Killeen is truly thankful for your outstanding and dedicated service to the KPD officers and staff and also to our community. You will be truly missed, chief, and we thank you for your service.”
About 300 people attended that event.
“He clearly understood that no one, by themselves, can make a city move in a positive direction and was always assisting and supporting others to help them be part of the solution, as evident by the amount of people that came to his retirement event,” Segarra said. “He has set a standard that I will be looking for someone to replicate and improve on as we look for the next chief of police for the city of Killeen.”
Before coming to Killeen, Kimble was in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he spent five years as assistant police chief.
“I’ve been around three or four police departments,” Kimble, 53, said during the retirement ceremony. “I’ve been around some really good crime fighters. These guys and gals are some of the best of the best. I’ve seen them at their worst. I’ve seen them at their best. They work with this community day-in and day-out under some pretty harsh conditions, mind you.”
Kimble was police chief in Spring Lake, North Carolina, before moving to Fayetteville.
“I got here in August of 2017 and did not know a single soul in this town — except two people,” he said on Jan. 12, fighting back tears. “I learned a lot (about) this town from those men and those women and those veterans who have served this country. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the introduction to Killeen.”
Kimble began his career in 1991 in his hometown, Milwaukee.
“There’s a lot of incidents that happened in my ... career,” he said on Jan. 12. “And it shaped me, and I think it shaped me for the better.”
Cagle called KPD “a good department” when Kimble arrived.
“But it was also a department that needed some change, and change is hard,” he said. “You hung in there, chief.”
Interim police chief
Kimble on Jan. 18 signed a contract with the city to become interim chief on Feb. 13.
“I have confirmed that Mr. Cagle has spoken to each individual council member separately in reference to bringing Chief Kimble back as the interim police chief until we fill the position,” Nash-King told the Herald on Wednesday. “It does not have to come before the council for a vote if it is under $50,000.”
Kimble will receive $6,560.66 every two weeks through the end of the agreement. He’ll receive no benefits as interim police chief.
“When I realized the chief was not leaving the area and he was giong to stay here, I asked him if he was willing to be interim,” Cagle said. “We were very short-staffed. I thought it would provide good continuity. Also, if one or both of the assistants are applying, it doesn’t give one an advantage over the other.”
The assistant chiefs are Alex Gearhart and Jeff Donohue.
“I was happy to be able to keep Chief Kimble around for a couple of more months,” Cagle said. “We started talking about it ... when he submitted his resignation. He sort of told me his plans, so I started thinking about it. I wouldn’t say it was immediate, but it was fairly soon after that.”
Cagle said that he and Kimble hadn’t reached an agreement before the police chief’s retirement ceremony.
“We really hadn’t worked out a contract yet,” he said.
Meanwhile, the city has entered a professional services agreement with Public Sector Search & Consulting of Rocklin, California, for $49,500.
"We are interviewing stakeholders right now,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford has said. “Stakeholders include the mayor, all council members, the assistant police chiefs, the Police Association and other community members yet to be identified.”
Kimble’s successor is expected to be hired by May, Ford said.
When he retired on Friday, the city was expected to pay Kimble more than $43,000 in a supplemental payout — 340.96 hours of unused sick leave — amounting to $28.420.51 — and 176.26 hours of unused vacation, which is $14,692.88, according to Ford.
Kimble’s annual salary, when he was hired, was $129,726.27.
Kimble was among 42 applicants for police chief when he was hired. About 10 months ago, he was a finalist for sheriff in King County, Washington — an area of about 2.2 million people, including Seattle.
