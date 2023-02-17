City officials are accepting applications for the North Killeen Revitalization Program after council members voted to waive additional program fees.
“The North Killeen Revitalization Program promotes the development and redevelopment of north Killeen and includes incentives for rehabilitation, residential and commercial/ business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction,” according to a news release.
On Jan. 10, council members voted to expand the fee waivers to include waiving parkland dedication and development fees and traffic-impact analysis worksheet fees for eligible projects.
“This program waives development fees for approved projects, including building permit-related fees, plat application fees, board of adjustment application fees, sign permit fees, demolition permit fees, and zoning application fees,” the news release shows.
Council members’ vote on Jan. 10 was “the latest effort” to promote economic development downtown and in north Killeen, according to the news release. Other incentives include federal historic preservation tax incentives, state historic preservation tax incentives and city facade grants.
