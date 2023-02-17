Killeen City Hall

City officials are accepting applications for the North Killeen Revitalization Program after council members voted to waive additional program fees.

“The North Killeen Revitalization Program promotes the development and redevelopment of north Killeen and includes incentives for rehabilitation, residential and commercial/ business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction,” according to a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.