In his review of the street maintenance special revenue fund, City Auditor Matthew Grady recommended expanding Killeen’s mill and overlay program.
“While the city has made good progress in addressing Uri-affected thoroughfares under the current budget, management should continue to work closely with the Transportation Division to identify other Uri-affected streets in need of timely mill and overlay intervention,” according to his audit findings. “If the need is warranted and funds are available, management should consider the benefits of expanding the mill and overlay program.”
Mill and overlay refers to a street-maintenance technique that requires the removal of a street by the grinding action of a milling machine before a new layer of pavement is installed.
Fiscal year 2022 “marked the introduction mill and overlay work as an ongoing fee-funded program,” the audit shows. “Prior to the FY 2021 street maintenance fee increase, limited resources had restricted the transportation division primarily to the best practice of ‘keeping good roads good’ through preventative maintenance. While cost-effective in terms of center lane miles treated, the absence of a robust mill and overlay program had nonetheless left the city’s wide swath of deteriorated streets largely unaddressed.”
Since the street maintenance fee was increased in September 2021, expenditures for mill and overlay work averaged about $2.5 million — or about 60% of the transportation division’s $4.3 million annual street maintenance budget, Grady said in the audit.
“The current budget for street maintenance is based on the city’s (fiscal year) 2019 pavement condition assessment which predated Winter Storm Uri, and therefore did not consider the estimated $40 million in damages inflicted by the storm,” he said.
In fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the transportation division completed 26 lane miles of mill and overlay work, “focusing first on main thoroughfares affected by Winter Storm Uri,” according to a news release from the city.
The street maintenance fee increased from $1.70 to $10 monthly through adoption of an amended ordinance in September 2021.
“The city maintains 539 centerline miles, or 2,191 lane miles, of paved (roads) with a total replacement value of $840 million,” according to a Sept. 14, 2021, staff report. “To better address street maintenance needs, City Council adopted an ordinance in December 2018 for the collection of street maintenance fees. The ordinance established the street maintenance fee of $1.70 per single-family equivalent.”
The fee is added to city customers’ water bills.
The staff report shows that a “a street condition assessment” in 2019 found that $120 million in streets “are past the point of maintenance and require reconstruction. That number increased significantly following Winter Storm Uri. The winter storm added an estimated $40 million of streets that require reconstruction.”
The assessment also recommended an annual street maintenance budget of $4.3 million, according to the staff report.
“This is the annual amount of street maintenance needed to maintain streets at their current condition. The current annual street maintenance budget is (about) $1.7 million.”
