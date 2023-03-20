Street maintenance

City crews repair a section of Ledgestone Drive in Killeen in November 2022. City Auditor Matthrew Grady has recommended that officials expand Killeen's overlay and milling program as part of his audit of the street maintenance special revenue fund.

 Courtesy image | City of Killeen

In his review of the street maintenance special revenue fund, City Auditor Matthew Grady recommended expanding Killeen’s mill and overlay program.

“While the city has made good progress in addressing Uri-affected thoroughfares under the current budget, management should continue to work closely with the Transportation Division to identify other Uri-affected streets in need of timely mill and overlay intervention,” according to his audit findings. “If the need is warranted and funds are available, management should consider the benefits of expanding the mill and overlay program.”

