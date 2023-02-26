More than 300 acres of green space will be added to the city’s parks inventory if officials ultimately approve a proposal by Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd to improve the quality of life in west Killeen.

“Should the City Council determine to move forward with a lot of these parks in the future ... this is not anything I would ask for up-front funding,” Boyd said during a workshop meeting on Tuesday. “It’s just impossible. This is just to give you an idea of what it would look like if we fill those areas with these parks.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Truthprevails

Boyd said. “The vacant lots ... are the areas we’ve been recently annexing in west Killeen for homes. That would make a park available for those individuals to access right off of Stan Schuelter. There is no cost because the city owns it.”

Oh my! Hope he plans on planting money$$ trees in these parks cause contrary to his statement it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to maintain current parks and these purposed parks will increase taxes and overburden staff and resources.

Guess he needs more parks to NAME after his donors.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.