More than 300 acres of green space will be added to the city’s parks inventory if officials ultimately approve a proposal by Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd to improve the quality of life in west Killeen.
“Should the City Council determine to move forward with a lot of these parks in the future ... this is not anything I would ask for up-front funding,” Boyd said during a workshop meeting on Tuesday. “It’s just impossible. This is just to give you an idea of what it would look like if we fill those areas with these parks.”
Boyd’s long-term vision for recreation in west Killeen includes 16 parks and three trails that account for 350 acres — 4% of the 8,600 acres used for green space across the city.
“West Killeen needs parks,” he said. “Anywhere you are in west Killeen, you (would) have access to a park property. This is how it should be. This is how it could be.”
‘A long time coming’
District 4, covering west Killeen, is the largest of the city’s four districts by populace — more than 40,000 residents.
“This has been a long time coming,” Boyd said. “Prior to coming on council, the west Killeen residents were adamant about the need” for parks.
According to the city’s website, Killeen has 22 parks and trails. Two of them — the Iduma Neighborhood Park and the Fort Hood Regional Trail — are in District 4, which includes Central Texas College, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, AdventHealth-Central Texas, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Robert M. Shoemaker High School, five elementary schools, two middle schools and Fire Station No. 9.
“I wanted to present this to you to see what the opportunities are,” Boyd said. “I spoke with landowners who understood the situation and felt very much interested to see how they could help. That can only happen through motions of direction.”
And council members did just that on Tuesday, approving five such motions by Boyd directing staff members to vet the different parts of proposal. That process includes the legal implications for acquiring land from private and other landowners and the impact to the city’s budget, primarily regarding maintenance costs.
“It requires some planning to make sure you can actually do all the things (Boyd) discussed there,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “If we could snap our fingers and all these were fully developed and were there tomorrow, we’re still as a city deficient on park acres per capita. The other caution is we’ve got to be able to maintain it. You can see what happened to all our parks in north Killeen that were not maintained well over the years. We still have a lot of catch-up work to do there.”
Boyd’s proposal prioritizes what he calls “community parks.” But it also includes others, such as linear, pocket and shared-use parks.
‘Low-hanging fruit’
“Community park opportunities, these are low-hanging fruit,” he said. “All the other ones (could) happen over time ... over the next 10 or 20 years. I think we should move forward in pursuing (those) as soon as possible.”
Those are in the Robinette Road and Goodnight Ranch areas.
“This is really what I’m excited about, and I hope everyone can see the potential here,” Boyd said. “The city of Killeen owns 23 acres at the intersection of Elms Road and Robinette Road. (It’s) highly visible — perfect, beautiful land for a park. It’s large enough perhaps to put a youth center and large enough to put fields, benches and tables. The city already maintains it by way of mowing it.”
The Goodnight Ranch Community Park would be created at Prewitt Ranch Road and Bridgewood Drive.
“There’s a 25-acre drainage tract between two Goodnight Ranch phases that is beautiful,” Boyd said. “It is open, relatively flat land available to use for trails. It ... has visibility off of Bridgewood when it’s tied together. You can access it from a cul-de-sac, and this would be great for a community park.”
He said the unidentified landowner is interested in gifting the property to Killeen “if the city only determines to pay for the survey to plat it, which could be a couple of thousand dollars. The city would have to take on mowing for the property.”
Councilwoman Nina Cobb praised Boyd’s efforts.
“Either Michael doesn’t have anything to do on his spare time, running around looking at land, or he loves his district,” she said. “And I believe he loves his district. Not only did he go and look, he drug me out to go with him. And the community parks that I saw, I just want to say I thought it was really nice. I didn’t take the other trips, but I went out there and I did see, and all I can say is, ‘Good job, Michael.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez said he’d “love to see more parks throughout the entire city.”
“It just shows how much you’re dedicated to your district, so I applaud you for that,” he told Boyd. “I am 100% on board for what you’re recommending.”
Neighborhood parks
Boyd has identified the Landing and Eagle Valley areas as neighborhood parks.
“The city of Killeen owns three acres in the .. subdivision (off) Clear Creek Road,” he said. “The city maintains the grass out there.”
Landing is near Mustang Creek Road.
“The Eagle Valley Neighborhood Park, the city owns three acres of a drainage tract off of Stan Schlueter Loop,” Boyd said. “The vacant lots ... are the areas we’ve been recently annexing in west Killeen for homes. That would make a park available for those individuals to access right off of Stan Schuelter. There is no cost because the city owns it.”
Shared-use parks
Boyd said Iduma Neighborhood Park, Eagle Park and Pathfinder Park could be shared-use initiatives with Killen ISD and local colleges.
“They just make sense,” he said. “This is just an idea. This could be swapped any type of way. For example, one we would have is Iduma Neighborhood Park. It would take it from being 1.3 acres to a total of about 10 acres ... with the school district. (Central Texas College) has a large tract of land where there’s potential for a shared-use park. I just imagine outdoor courts ... if (CTC) determines to move forward on something like this. Again, there are no agreements on this.”
But at Texas A&M-Central Texas, Boyd has found support for such a project.
“It’s a beautiful property,” he said. “I’ve been to all these sites. In particular, I had a chance to speak with the president of the university, and he loved this concept and he doesn’t mind me saying that publicly.”
Other parks
Boyd’s proposal for other recreation opportunities include Estancia West Neighborhood Park at Clear Creek Road and Stan Schlueter Loop, Bunny Trail Pass Recreation Park, Westside Regional Park, Saddle Ridge Pocket Park near Powder River Drive, West Killeen-Fort Hood Joint-Use Park, Killeen-Fort Hood Joint-Use Park, Clear Creek Food Truck Park, West Killeen Dog Park, West Killeen Special Needs Park, West Killeen Natural Area & Trail and Goodnight Ranch Hike & Bike Trail.
‘This is wonderful’
“This is wonderful, the fact that we own a lot of this land and there’s also public-private partnership collaboration with our citizens,” Gonzalez said. “That is phenomenal.”
But Councilman Jose Segarra, while expressing his enthusiasm for Boyd’s ideas, insisted that council members are consistent on parks planning.
“This is something that I would definitely support,” he said. “I know we’ve been around this many years. The council did get excited (six years ago) when we were looking at this. But the challenge and the reason it never gets done is because our job as city council members is to figure out how to pay for it. I would like to see it more of a permanent funding mechanism where we as a council figure out ... how to fund this.”
‘Concern is funding’
Mayor Debbie Nash-King agreed.
“There’s no doubt that District 4 needs a park,” she said. “My first concern, is this in our Parks Master Plan? My second concern, does the director of parks (Kelly Snook) ... know anything about this? My third concern is, we just had a budget meeting where each council member gave what they thought were top priorities. A park is a top priority, and one park over in District 4 is needed. But my concern is funding.”
Boyd’s plan that he presented Tuesday does not address how creating the parks would be funded.
Cagle said he could not provide estimates on funding until staff members complete their work.
“A few things that would have to occur,” he said. “Actually, we should be talking to the neighbors as well. You see all those backyard fences out there? You’re getting in people’s personal space that was once pretty empty. Now, it’s going to be active with people. Some people won’t like that.”
That was a reference to developing the two community parks.
“There’s just a lot of details to be worked out,” Cagle said. “You’ve got to start somewhere, and we’re happy to take it on.”
Over the last two years, council members have adopted the city’s Parks Master Plan and adopted a parkland dedication and development ordinance.
Boyd said. “The vacant lots ... are the areas we’ve been recently annexing in west Killeen for homes. That would make a park available for those individuals to access right off of Stan Schuelter. There is no cost because the city owns it.”
Oh my! Hope he plans on planting money$$ trees in these parks cause contrary to his statement it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to maintain current parks and these purposed parks will increase taxes and overburden staff and resources.
Guess he needs more parks to NAME after his donors.
