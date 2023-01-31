Killeen City Hall

A Killeen City Council budget workshop scheduled for Tuesday was canceled because of an ice storm moving across Texas, but Mayor Debbie Nash-King said officials should focus on increasing the city’s workforce.

“Our police and fire departments, we have to keep up with competitive pay to retain and recruit officers and firefighters to fill our vacancies,” she said. “We also need to have more personnel throughout the city of Killeen in every department in order to provide the best quality service, especially in transportation.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

