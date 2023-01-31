A Killeen City Council budget workshop scheduled for Tuesday was canceled because of an ice storm moving across Texas, but Mayor Debbie Nash-King said officials should focus on increasing the city’s workforce.
“Our police and fire departments, we have to keep up with competitive pay to retain and recruit officers and firefighters to fill our vacancies,” she said. “We also need to have more personnel throughout the city of Killeen in every department in order to provide the best quality service, especially in transportation.”
Killeen employs 1,319 people, including 236 sworn police officers and 239 firefighters.
Among 15 cities used by Killeen officials to measure how the city ranks in terms of employees per 1,000 population, Killeen was near the bottom of that list — with 8.4. Waco was at the top, with 12.8 employees per 1,000 population.
Waco’s population is about 140,000. Killeen’s is just over 156,000.
“Also, we need to ensure that we continue to have funding for our infrastructure and after-school programs for our youth,” Nash-King said. “We also want to ensure that the Bob Gilmore Senior Center has the resources it needs in order to complete the project.”
She’s talking about the $5.2 million construction of the building on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard razed in March 2022 because of structural concerns. The new senior center — an extension of the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center — is expected to include an aerobics room, billiards room, banquet hall and rooms for classes.
City spokesman Marcus Hood said he did not know when Tuesday’s planned meeting may be rescheduled.
“City Council would have to determine (that). They will likely decide on rescheduling at a future council meeting,” he said Tuesday.
On Tuesday, City Council members were to begin preparing for the next budget year by discussing their “strategic plan” and “big ideas.”
“A strategic plan is a vital tool for local jurisdictions to ensure that the priorities set by the City Council are conveyed in the organization’s goals, that strategies are clearly developed to meet the goals, and that overall city government is accountable to meeting community needs,” according to a staff report.
The city’s 2023 budget is about $265 million. The fiscal year is from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
In Killeen, the budget process begins in January — less than four months after adoption of the previous budget — when city management “prepares strategies to set parameters” of the new budget. In March, the “budget team trains departments” and from April to May, departments submit their budgets to city management.
After finalizing budget presentations, the city manager’s office submits the budget to the City Council, and it is scheduled for adoption by September.
According to the staff report, the city’s values are “diversity and inclusion,” “safe neighborhoods,” “sense of family” and “service and stewardship of our community.”
“Big ideas” include “resource stewardship and fiscally responsible growth” to ensure “a more prosperous community for the long haul,” establishing “a positive culture and environment that people want to be a part of” and “a truly ‘local’ business ecosystem (that’s) self-sustaining.”
They also involve “access to a safe, affordable and efficient mobility system that allows them to move freely and easily throughout their community,” creating neighborhoods instead of subdivisions and downtown development.
The first budget preview for fiscal year 2024 is set for May 30 during a special workshop. Budget and capital improvement plan presentations are scheduled for July 11, followed by a public hearing on July 25. On Aug. 1, council members are expected to set a proposed tax rate, and a second public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 5.
A public hearing on the tax rate is scheduled for Sept. 12, as is adoption of the budget, ratification of tax-revenue increase and setting the tax rate.
The current budget was unanimously adopted on Sept. 13. It includes $112 million in revenue in the general fund. The tax rate is 62.33 cents per $100 valuation.
