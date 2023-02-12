Killeen City Hall

A budget workshop is scheduled for Wednesday at Killeen City Hall.

A workshop has been scheduled for Wednesday as Killeen City Council members begin preparing for the next budget year.

“A strategic plan is a vital tool for local jurisdictions to ensure that the priorities set by the City Council are conveyed in the organization’s goals, that strategies are clearly developed to meet the goals, and that overall city government is accountable to meeting community needs,” according to a staff report.

