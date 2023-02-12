A workshop has been scheduled for Wednesday as Killeen City Council members begin preparing for the next budget year.
“A strategic plan is a vital tool for local jurisdictions to ensure that the priorities set by the City Council are conveyed in the organization’s goals, that strategies are clearly developed to meet the goals, and that overall city government is accountable to meeting community needs,” according to a staff report.
The same workshop had been set for Jan. 31, but it was postponed during Winter Storm Mara.
The city’s 2023 budget is about $265 million. The fiscal year is from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
In Killeen, the budget process begins in January — less than four months after adoption of the previous budget — when city management “prepares strategies to set parameters” of the new budget. In March, the “budget team trains departments” and from April to May, departments submit their budgets to city management.
After finalizing budget presentations, the city manager’s office submits the budget to the City Council, and it is scheduled for adoption by September.
According to the staff report for the workshop, the city’s values are “diversity and inclusion,” “safe neighborhoods,” “sense of family” and “service and stewardship of our community.”
“Big ideas” include “resource stewardship and fiscally responsible growth” to ensure “a more prosperous community for the long haul,” establishing “a positive culture and environment that people want to be a part of” and “a truly ‘local’ business ecosystem (that’s) self-sustaining.”
They also involve “access to a safe, affordable and efficient mobility system that allows them to move freely and easily throughout their community,” creating neighborhoods instead of subdivisions and downtown development.
The first budget preview for fiscal year 2024 is set for May 30 during a special workshop.
The current budget was unanimously adopted on Sept. 13. It includes $112 million in revenue in the general fund. The tax rate is 62.33 cents per $100 valuation.
Wednesday’s workshop is scheduled for noon at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
