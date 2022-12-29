Almost six months after Jonathan Locke resigned as Killeen’s executive director of finance, his successor is being nominated by City Manager Kent Cagle.
“A total of eight candidates applied and four met qualifications,” according to a staff report. “City leadership narrowed the four to three finalists and interviewed the candidates in person” on Nov. 14. “Cagle extended a conditional promotional offer to ... Judith Tangalin.”
Tangalin has been with the city since 2015, when she was senior budget analyst and staff accountant, the staff report shows.
“She was then promoted to management accountant and then to controller, which is the position she currently holds.”
Tangalin was named interim executive director of finance after Locke left in July.
Using search firm Strategic Government Resources of Keller, near Fort Worth, the job was posted on Aug. 22 on that company’s job board and with the League of Women in Government, National Forum for Black Public Administrators, Local Government Hispanic Network, International City/County Management Association, Association for Finance Professionals, Government Finance Officers, American Institute of CPAs, Careers in Government, Texas Municipal League, Government Finance Officers Association of Texas, Oklahoma Municipal League, and Florida City-County Municipal Association, and with the University of Kansas Public Administration Email Newsletter.
According to the staff report, Strategic Government Resources received eight resumes.
“Tangalin served in the United States Army for (10) years and five of those years, she was a budget analyst/defense travel system administrator,” according to the staff report. “After leaving the military ... Tangalin worked for the Department of State Health Services as an accountant.”
If her nomination is confirmed, Tangalin’s salary would be $155,000 — down from the $155,339.18 salary Locke received.
“Ms. Judith Tangalin’s current salary is $139,050, which is the pay for interim executive director of finance,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
Tangalin’s nomination is included on the City Council’s workshop agenda for Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
