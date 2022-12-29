Killeen City Hall
File | Herald

Almost six months after Jonathan Locke resigned as Killeen’s executive director of finance, his successor is being nominated by City Manager Kent Cagle.

“A total of eight candidates applied and four met qualifications,” according to a staff report. “City leadership narrowed the four to three finalists and interviewed the candidates in person” on Nov. 14. “Cagle extended a conditional promotional offer to ... Judith Tangalin.”

