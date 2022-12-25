Kent Cagle

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle received high marks and praise from City Council members during his annual evaluation on Dec. 13. In January, they will vote on whether to approve a 12% raise that would increase his salary from $223,650 to almost $250,000.

Scoring sheets used in Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle’s evaluation provides insight into how highly council members view the top administrator’s performance over the last year.

“While a performance evaluation is meant to critique the city manager’s performance and what has been accomplished during a given period, it is also a communication tool and a learning process whereby the mayor and city council and the city manager can learn more about each other’s expectations and where strengths and weakness exist in the relationship,” according to the cover sheet of Cagle’s 2022 evaluation. “Annual evaluations should identify (any) major differences in direction, miscommunication or problems before they become critical to the operations of the city of Killeen.”

