The housing commissioner for an Ohio city has been chosen to succeed Leslie Hinkle, Killeen’s now-retired executive director of community development.

“McNair comes to Killeen with over (13) years of experience serving in several non-profit and public sector organizations, and most recently serving as housing commissioner with the city of Toledo, Ohio,” according to a staff report. “McNair has experience with affordable and tax-credit housing development, underwriting and management. Additionally, she has experience in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, HOME-ARP, Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) compliance and reporting, Section 42 (LHTC) housing management, compliance, and development (and) real-estate transactions, and is educated in Fair Housing rules and regulations.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.