The housing commissioner for an Ohio city has been chosen to succeed Leslie Hinkle, Killeen’s now-retired executive director of community development.
“McNair comes to Killeen with over (13) years of experience serving in several non-profit and public sector organizations, and most recently serving as housing commissioner with the city of Toledo, Ohio,” according to a staff report. “McNair has experience with affordable and tax-credit housing development, underwriting and management. Additionally, she has experience in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, HOME-ARP, Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) compliance and reporting, Section 42 (LHTC) housing management, compliance, and development (and) real-estate transactions, and is educated in Fair Housing rules and regulations.”
Killeen officials are scheduled to announce McNair’s nomination during a City Council workshop on Tuesday. If she’s approved on April 11, McNair’s first day on the job is planned for June 20.
“McNair received her Master of Studies in Law from the University of Toledo and holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice also from the University of Toledo,” the staff report shows. “In addition, (she) completed MBA core coursework from Tiffin University, graduated with pre-licensing real estate sales from Hondros College, and graduated from the University of Toledo with a certificate in paralegal studies.”
Toledo’s population is about 268,000. In Killeen, it’s almost 160,000.
The salary for McNair’s position is $145,000, “plus benefits and a $3,000 annual car allowance,” according to the staff report. “In addition, there is a $7,500 relocation allowance reimbursement. The prorated amount through the end of the fiscal year is estimated at $58,167.”
Fourteen candidates applied for the position, and four of them were interviewed.
Hinkle’s salary, after 28 years with the city, was $143,542.88. He last day was Friday, and she received a standing ovation by council members and staff officials during a workshop the previous evening.
“Having over 32 years of municipal service, I have been able to serve the community and see projects, programs and activities come to fruition,” Hinkle said in a January news release. “It makes me extremely proud to know that I may have had a small hand in the execution of many of them.”
The divisions under the community development department include the libraries, Killeen Civic and Conference Center, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Killeen Arts and Activities Center, building services, custodial services, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and HUD grant programs, the Community Development Block Grant, the HOME program and the HOME American Rescue Plan Program.
The role of executive director of community development entails implementation of community development plans, programs and services and administering federal grants efficiently. The position involves assisting eligible residents, city departments and organizations in obtaining and making use of the services and benefits provided by that department.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:
Resolution for the purchase of chemicals from Progressive Commercial Aquatics for $85,000.
Authorize a professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects for a needs assessment and conceptual layout of a new Killeen City Hall and Municipal Court complex for $108,295.
Amend the Code of Ordinances regarding feral cats, aggressive dogs and wild animals.
Consider a request to rezone 505 Reese Creek from university district to university district with a conditional use permit to allow single-family residential use on six lots.
Consider an ordinance approving a written service agreement and the annexation of about 221 acres on the west side of Bunny Trail, north of Goodnight Ranch, south of Haynes Elementary School and east of Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School.
Consider a request to rezone about 221 acres at 6603 Bunny Trail from agricultural district to planned unit development with single-family residential district, multifamily residential district, residential townhouse single-family district and neighborhood business district uses.
Consider an ordinance amending Chapter 31 of the Code of Ordinances regarding land-use regulations for residential structures on a single lot and permitted uses in multifamily residential district.
Consider an ordinance amendment regarding the city’s zoning regulations and allowing for short-term rentals.
Discuss continuing or dissolving the Crime Solutions Committee.
Discuss police chief candidates.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
