Duplexes will not be coming to a 9.386-acre property off near the intersection of Chapparal and Trimmier roads after Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The applicant, Mike Kriegel of Mitchell and Associates, withdrew his application to rezone the previously commercial land to residential after the City Council failed to reach a decision.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown moved to disapprove the request, but failed to garner enough votes; the City Council rejected her motion in a vote of 3 to 4, with Council members Nina Cobb and Michael Boyd supporting the motion and Council members Rick Williams, Jessica Gonzalez, Ken Wilkerson and Riakos Adams voting in opposition.
However, a subsequent motion from Wilkerson to approve the request also failed in a vote of 3 to 4, this time with Wilkerson, Williams and Adams voting to approve the motion and Brown, Boyd, Cobb and Gonzalez voting to disapprove.
Kriegel withdrew his request to rezone the future land use map as well as a concurrent rezoning request to amend the area from an agricultural district to a two-family residential district when the City Council entered into a second bid to disapprove the item.
Brown explained that she felt the development created housing that was too dense for the nearby commercial development, creating an environment that was “unwise and unsafe,” while Boyd, who also voted to disapprove the future land use map amendment request, explained that the proposed residential development would be out of character for the area, which he said is likely to be a hive of commercial activity in the coming years.
Focusing on the prospective increase in activity for that particular area, Cobb said that she “just doesn’t see a duplex.”
“This is about to be a bustling part of town,” she said.
Resident Michael Jung, who said his property adjoins the proposed development, spoke in favor of the project, and said that he would help connect the development to city services.
Other rezoning Requests
Two requests that would allow developer Eugene Kim to transform approximately 4.289 acres of land at 905 W. Hallmark Avenue from residential development to a neighborhood market were approved unanimously.
Additionally, a request to modify 2.9 acres of land off of Clear Creek Road to allow for residential development was approved in a narrower vote of 5 to 2, with Gonzalez and Brown voting in opposition. Brown said that the city’s plan was to save frontage along Clear Creek for commercial, rather than residential property.
“I don’t think this is the best use for that,” she said.
ARPA Grant Review
The City Council has rescheduled a meeting to review the applications of potential American Rescue Plan Act funded grant recipients to Wednesday, May 18.
The meeting was originally slated for Saturday, but was rescheduled because it was possible that a quorum would not be present.
Finally, canvassing of the 2022 City Council and mayoral election will take place next week.
After vote totals are finalized, winners Debbie Nash-King, Jose Segarra, Ken Wilkerson and Ramon Alvarez will be sworn in.
Alvarez will also be required to step down from the Planning and Zoning Commission, the second council member to do so in two months.
