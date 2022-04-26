By now most residents should have filed their federal income taxes — just in time for property tax season.
The Killeen City Council was briefed by Billy White, chief appraiser of the Bell County Tax Appraisal District during its Tuesday meeting.
White updated the council on the tax appraisal process, as well as the state of real estate in Bell County and the protest and exemption processes.
This year, the average homestead value in Bell County has increased to approximately $248,250, according to the Temple Board of Realtors. The Board estimates an approximate increase of 30% over the past year.
According to White, inventory is also at an extreme low, and houses have an average wait period of approximately two weeks before being snapped up. Comparatively, many homes took an average of six months to be purchased through much of the 2010s.
The Bell County Appraisal District website notes that appraisal notices have been mailed and preliminary home values have been posted to Bellcad.org. Additionally, residents have the option to appeal tax appraisals for their respective property in a process called protesting.
The final date of protest is May 15. Protests may be completed online, through mail, or via a trip to the Bell County tax appraisal office at 301 Priest Drive in Killeen.
The Bell County Tax Appraisal District is hosting a walk-in inquiry event Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S W.S. Young Drive from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During the event, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions related to the tax appraisal process or regarding their residential tax appraisal.
ARCHITECTURAL STANDARDS
The City Council also considered several amendments to an ordinance proposed last week regarding the establishment of an architectural and design standards ordinance, ultimately voting 5-2 to approve the item as presented.
Council members Michael Boyd, Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams, Ken Wilkerson and Riakos Adams voted in favor of passing the ordinance, while council members Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez vote against.
According to city staff, the purpose of the ordinance is to increase the standard of developments in the city of Killeen by targeting repetitious and otherwise unsightly structures. Developers have participated in “stakeholder meetings” over the course of several months to reach a compromise between the homebuilding community and city staff.
In general, engineers and homebuilders have expressed concern that development will be stifled or otherwise slowed in the face of strict guidelines; members of the City Council have described the ordinance as a “necessary step” in improving Killeen.
A majority of Tuesday’s proposals came from Boyd and focused on particular sections of the ordinance that would increase the general standard of building in Killeen.
Brown also raised the issue of appeals and suggested reinstating the requirement that homebuilders create garages that are neither the foremost plane of the house nor comprise more than 50% of the total width of the house, effectively banning “snout houses.”
Joshua Welch, who is the president of the Central Texas Homebuilders Association, made a presentation to the City Council in a last-ditch effort to convince the body to approve the ordinance as generated by the stakeholder meetings.
He said that the purpose of the ordinance was to create more options for residents and pointed out several “popular” home styles that he claimed would not be possible if the ordinance is passed as is.
“It just restricts the amount of options that people have,” he said.
Dillon Whitis, an engineer, said that the ordinance would disproportionately impact local homebuilders, claiming that many developers would be forced to reengineer up to 90% of their inventories, which he said would slow development significantly.
Several others members of the homebuilding community spoke during the public hearing, including Ace Reneau, Travis and Dillon Whitis and Fran Mitchell, as well as resident Aricelli Cook.
COUNCIL MEMBERS RESPOND
Brown said that, while she empathized with the homebuilders’ efforts, she stood by city staff’s recommendations regarding garages.
Gonzalez said that she was “extremely pleased” that the city has been able to work with developers to find a “happy medium.” However, she said that she was concerned with the “pendulum swinging too far” against developers.
Boyd reiterated that the recommendations he put forward during Tuesday’s workshop were in order to ensure a quality of development for residents. Boyd said that residents only choose from homes that are built, to which Welch said from the crowd “disagree.”
“All I’ve heard is what we can’t do, not what we can do,” Boyd said. “We’re at a pivotal point in the city of Killeen and construction; like the TIA ordinance, we need to ensure that we get it right the first time.”
Boyd suggested passing the ordinance, monitoring the item for a year and revisiting it if needed, emphasizing that the concerns addressed in the ordinance are the same he has heard in his 30 years living in Killeen.
Wilkerson said that making a decision against the will of community stakeholders is difficult but affirmed his stance that approving the ordinance is the right move. Wilkerson also said that it is important that the city remain in dialogue with homebuilders as the ordinance is adopted and monitored.
“I think we will see benefit, ultimately, down the road if we approve this,” he said. “We can build this out and make this happen.”
Cobb voiced her dissent, arguing that property owners have a right to utilize their property as they see fit and that less than desirable “cookie-cutter” developments have their place as servicing a lower income price point.
“I’m gonna stick with what I’ve always said: my money, my land, my house,” Cobb said. “When you look at some of the plans you’ve seen tonight, we cut out a lot of houses that people are living in and that they like.”
Speaking after the meeting, Welch said that the decision stung, but wouldn’t stop him from working with the city.
“It stings,” he said. “It can seem like the city isn’t listening; it definitely demotivates you from wanting to work on projects that benefit the city as opposed to your own personal business.”
