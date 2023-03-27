Downtown Advisory Committee

Killeen City Council members are expected to appoint 11 members to the new Downtown Advisory Committee on Tuesday.

 File | Herald

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are scheduled to appoint 11 members to the new Downtown Advisory Committee.

“The committee’s purpose is to participate in the ongoing downtown revitalization efforts by engaging stakeholders and advocating for downtown Killeen,” according to a staff report. “This committee also assists the downtown revitalization director in developing programs (and) promoting city and private events and other activities encouraging historic preservation and economic development.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.