Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are scheduled to appoint 11 members to the new Downtown Advisory Committee.
“The committee’s purpose is to participate in the ongoing downtown revitalization efforts by engaging stakeholders and advocating for downtown Killeen,” according to a staff report. “This committee also assists the downtown revitalization director in developing programs (and) promoting city and private events and other activities encouraging historic preservation and economic development.”
Chosen for the new downtown committee — listed by the organizations they represent — are Killeen Arts Commission (Ashley Rodriguez); Heritage Preservation Board (Albert Galbreath); Fort Hood (Tenesa Davis); Downtown Merchant Association (Norman Mitchell); Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce (Khandiese Cooper); Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce (Rebekah Moon); and Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce (Juan Rivera).
The recommendations for at-large representatives are Sharon Hines, Carlos Pineda, Toni Ringgold and Melanie Baak.
“I’m excited,” Councilwoman Nina Cobb said during a workshop meeting on March 21. “We’re ready to get started. But the biggest thing is that we’re going to have to communicate. Let’s ensure that ... we still let our public know they can send their ideas and everyone will be working together.”
Killeen officials have said that forming such a committee is a requirement of the Texas Main Street application process, expected to be complete this year. Full designation is anticipated for 2024.
“We had about 29 applicants,” Katlin Kizito, the city’s downtown revitalization director, said on March 21. “When we started reviewing them to make recommendations, we had a few more come in after that.”
Before council members approved creating the committee in December, Kizito defined its purpose.
“I would imagine that this downtown advisory committee would support my role,” she said during a meeting in November. “I would see a traditional downtown advisory committee in five ways.”
Those are operational, promotional, communication and outreach, overseeing volunteer activities and encouraging investments.
Advisory committee members have no authority, other than to make recommendations to the City Council. The city already has 18 boards and commissions, some of whose members meet irregularly, including six advisory boards.
Meanwhile, the city is working with CivicBrand of Dallas on a branding campaign for the downtown area. The cost of the contract is $10,000.
“In addition to the logo files and brand guidelines, CivicBrand would also design banner-style mockups, wayfinding (and) gateway sign mockups and a website homepage mockup that all match the new brand identity look and feel,” according to the branding package selected by Killeen officials.
In Texas, CivicBrand has completed “recent projects” in Richardson, Burleson, Denison, Sachse, Plano, Waco, Texarkana, Lewisville, Little Elm, Kerrville and Farmers Branch.
Benefits of becoming a Texas Main Street city include training and professional development for Kizito to support branding and marketing. The Texas Historical Commission each year chooses up to five cities for Main Street designation. Across Texas are 90 such communities, including Temple and Waco.
Bounded on the north by east-west corridor Rancier Avenue and on the south by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, downtown Killeen includes what was the original town founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway.
Listed with the National Register of Historic Places, the original town was built adjacent to the tracks. And some of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown, particularly on Gray Street and Avenue D.
