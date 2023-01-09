Killeen City Council

Killeen City Council members on Monday discuss possibly calling a bond election in November and what that would entail.

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle on Monday offered the same presentation he did in November that provided a cost analysis and options for issuing debt based on those estimates as council members consider calling a bond election in November.

“Now, remember, when you’re forecasting out this far, it’s not an exact science,” he said in front of a crowd of about 20. “And almost any time you project into the future, you’re going to project some kind of a deficit. As a reminder, we’ll never adopt a budget that is in a deficit. This is just a forecast.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.