Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail

Killeen City Council member Michael Boyd has proposed renaming the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail after Helen Purser, mother of Killeen developer Gary "Bubba" Purser Jr.

 File | Herald

Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh will recommend during a workshop on Tuesday that council members rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail.

On Nov. 8, “the City Council issued a motion of direction to staff to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail to Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail,” according to a staff report. “Based on the City Council’s ... motion of direction to staff to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail to Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail, staff recommends that the City Council consider renaming the trail as Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.