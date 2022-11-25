Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh will recommend during a workshop on Tuesday that council members rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail.
On Nov. 8, “the City Council issued a motion of direction to staff to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail to Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail,” according to a staff report. “Based on the City Council’s ... motion of direction to staff to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail to Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail, staff recommends that the City Council consider renaming the trail as Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail.”
The trail is at 8001 Pyrite Drive. Councilman Michael Boyd made the request.
“In 2020, the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail opened as part of the Heritage Oaks Park,” he said. “The park and trail project were made possible by the Purser family, who generously donated (75) acres of land to the city. Staff recently specified the family actually donated 90 acres, with interest in donating additional tracts.”
Furthermore, Boyd said, the request to rename the property “comes from the opportunity to acknowledge the family’s generosity, similar to what was done for the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail.”
That trail is 2.5 miles long — the first of its kind in Killeen, according to the city’s website.
“The project was made possible through the generosity of Kenny Wells, who donated 9.115 acres of land. In honor of Mr. Wells, the city elected to name the trail after his (grandfather), the late Andy K. Wells, and any future extensions to this trail system will be perpetually named the ‘Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail.’”
The Heritage Oaks land was a gift from the Gary W. Purser Sr. family, and the Killeen City Council reached a consensus on Jan. 20, 2015, giving city staff authorization to design the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail.
The head of the 3.8-mile trail is on Pyrite Drive, and the trail is along the southern end of Rosewood Drive and follows Pyrite Drive and Trimmier Creek. It includes a paved path with benches, lighting and other amenities.
“As we all know, this is located off Rosewood Drive in southeast Killeen ... connecting Killeen to Harker Heights,” Boyd said during the Nov. 8 meeting. “The renaming originally submitted is the John Helen Purser Hike and Bike Trail. However, for the sake of maintaining familiarity in the name, I’ll ask the council to entertain discussion on the name, ‘Purser Heritage Hike & Bike Trail.’”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez asked Boyd to explain what prompted the name variation.
“The park in Harker Heights is named the Purser Family Park, so there’s an issue specifying — because they are so close to each other — which one is which,” Boyd said. “So if you take the Purser name out of the park and apply it to the trail .. it makes it less confusing.”
That was a reference to renaming Heritage Oaks Park in Killeen that’s adjacent to the hike and bike trail here.
Several items are listed on the consent agenda, but council members won’t vote on them until Dec. 6. They include:
Consider a resolution authorizing the procurement of six emergency vehicles for the Killeen Fire Department for $5,901,954.
Consider a resolution executing a professional service agreement with CP&Y Inc. for the design of the Pump Station No. 2 rehabilitation project for $211,565.
Consider a resolution executing a letter of agreement with Central Texas Water Supply Corporation for the sale of treated emergency water.
Consider a resolution for a letter of agreement with Bio Chem Lab Inc. for water and wastewaster testing for $51,711.
Consider a resolution authorizing the procurement of two trailers for expansion of the recycling program from Pro-Tainer Inc. for $52,480.
Consider a resolution awarding a $597,113 bid to Choice Builders for Conder Park and AA Lane Park drainage improvements.
Resolutions outside the consent agenda include:
Authorizing the purchase of materials from Ingram Library Services through the TXSMARTBUY cooperative purchasing program for up to $75,000.
Approve investment reports for quarters that ended on June 30 and Sept. 30.
Adopt the 2022 pavement design manual.
Council members will consider amending an ordinance involving subdivisions and other property developments, and a public hearing will be scheduled for Dec. 6 to consider rezoning about 11.6 acres from agricultural single-family residential district to two-family residential district at 10225, 10335 and 10395 Trimmier Road.
And the council is scheduled to:
Receive the Senior Advisory Committee annual report.
Discuss American Rescue Plan Act and Public Facility commission grant funding for nonprofits and businesses.
Discuss the employee engagement survey.
Receive the quarterly financial report.
Discuss a traffic study and traffic-calming options.
Discuss agenda items for a joint City Council and Killeen ISD meeting.
Discuss whether to place “warming center procedures” on a meeting agenda.
The workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
