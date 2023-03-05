Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport

City officials say renaming Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport would eliminate confusion among those who think they must enter Fort Hood to access the airport.

 File | Herald

More than two months after Killeen City Council members delayed deliberating renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change at one of the world’s largest military installations, they’re scheduled on Tuesday to consider doing the same at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

“With Fort Hood in the name, people assume it is a military airport not open to civilians,” according to a city staff report. “(They) believe they must obtain gate entry on post to access the airport. The airport continues to deal with these issues today.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

(1) comment

Wayne Jefferson

I'm tired of this woke agenda. I Didn't sign on to this. Did you? We are being forced into this. Just because some people are not educated enough to see history for what it is not my problem. With enough stupid resources anyone can find racist stuff in anything. Aw geez no blacks in this picture. It must be racist. Duh where my watermelon. Getit

Report Add Reply

